Photo: Getty Images

In a recent Twitter exchange between singers Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande, our worst fears were confirmed: High ponytails are as painful as they look. The news broke yesterday at 11:25 a.m. when Cabello broadcasted via tweet that she had attempted Grande’s signature hairstyle “for the first time,” at the MTV EMAs in Spain. It didn’t go so well.

I just did a high ponytail for the first time and it is literally pulling on my BRAIN ITS SO PAINFUL HOW DO YOU DO IT @ArianaGrande — camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 4, 2018

Photos of Cabello on the EMAs red carpet show many strained, close-mouthed smiles, a telling sign that one’s scalp and brain are being pulled on. Videos show Cabello desperately attempting to alleviate the pain with her hand.

She wasn’t lying when she said that SHIT HURT! pic.twitter.com/tm4T9fAcOp — ShitCamilaDoes (@shitcamilacdoes) November 4, 2018

Naturally, Cabello turned to Grande, trusted friend and our generation’s high-pony inventor, seeking advice on how to bear the weight of one’s own hair. Grande’s response started off with a glimmer of hope, leading us to believe that since her famous ponytail is a protective style full of tossable extensions rather than all of her actual hair, the pain isn’t too, too great. But alas, we live in dark times.

well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful ..... nah jk i’m in constant pain always and don’t care at all — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

Unlike Grande, Cabello, however, did seem to care. She made it a whole 24 minutes with her high ponytail before taking out it 11:49 a.m. and slipping a “thank u, next” mention in there.

awwww so happy for u, u still feel things 🖤🖤🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

Cabello has since stated that she is “literally never doing that hairstyle again.” In other news, she also asked Grande to be her wife again, which Grande happily accepted in a separate Tweet. Happy for them both. Almost as happy as Cabello looks after letting her hair back down yesterday.