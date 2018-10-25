Cardi B Just Landed Her Biggest Fashion Collaboration Yet

Cardi B x Reebok. Photo: Courtesy of Reebok

Things Cardi B makes move: Money, obviously, but also shoes. And not just the one she allegedly threw at Nicki Minaj during New York Fashion Week.

When Cardi rapped about Christian Louboutin on “Bodak Yellow,” for example, search interest for the luxury label’s heels increased by 217 percent, according to Racked. When she name-dropped “those Balenciagas — the ones that look like socks” on “I Like It” in May, Fashion Nova immediately started manufacturing lookalikes of the popular designer style.

Despite all this, she’s never had her own sneaker deal, until now. On Monday morning, the 26-year-old musical artist announced her official contract with Reebok.

“If you dont know, now you know,” Cardi posted in an Instagram caption accompanying the release photo. She wears a black sweatsuit by the brand along with a pair of white Aztrek sneakers — a style from the ’90s that borders on the “dad shoes” trend. In October, Cardi shared a photo of herself wearing the same sneakers with a pair of Fashion Nova jeans, presumably killing two promotional birds with one stone.

In the past, Cardi has collaborated with Fashion Nova (her capsule collection drops next week) and Steve Madden. The latter relationship didn’t end so well; it became a part of her recent tiff with Nicki Minaj. This fall, Tom Ford also named a lipstick after Cardi, and it immediately sold out.

When it comes to the battle for influence in the sneaker market, Adidas and Nike have a stronghold on the top spots. (Adidas has Kanye; Nike has Kaepernick.) With Cardi B in its corner, though, Reebok has a chance of at least making what Cardi would call “shmoney.”