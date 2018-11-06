There Are 8 More Reasons to Go to Target

Fancy new tools. Photo: Courtesy of Kristin Ess

Some people have a glass of wine to unwind after a long day. Others wander the aisles at Target. Some wander the aisles of Target to find a bottle of wine. Regardless, Target is fun, and now there are more reasons to go: Celebrity hair stylist Kristin Ess just released her own line of styling tools that you can pick up alongside your wine (and candles, tank tops and journals).

Ess has a line of shampoo, conditioner, and other styling products that have been available at Target for a while. Her whole philosophy is that luxury products should be affordable and look cool too. Ess described her decision to release a line of hair tools:

“As a hairstylist of 20+ years I’ve had the opportunity to try so many tools on the market, from high-end to mass. I’ve always felt that the expensive tools were the chic ones, but the affordable options were not so attractive, and so it was kind of my mission to close that gap. There’s no reason affordable tools can’t perform well and look beautiful.”

It’s true that beautiful things make us all feel a little fancier. The most interesting piece from her new collection is the Texture Taming Root Control Iron, which lets you get close to your roots to straighten out edges and baby hairs. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current curling iron, or just want to pick up something that is a little more travel-friendly, check out a few of the new arrivals below.

Photo: Razor Creative Labs/all rights reserved by Razor Creative Labs $55 at Target Texture Taming Root Control Iron $55 at Target Buy

Photo: Razor Creative Labs/all rights reserved by Razor Creative Labs $100 at Target Iconic Style Professional Blow Dryer $100 at Target Buy

Photo: Razor Creative Labs/all rights reserved by Razor Creative Labs $60 at Target Soft Wave Pivoting Wand Curling Iron $60 at Target Buy

Photo: Razor Creative Labs/all rights reserved by Razor Creative Labs $50 at Target Space Saving Compact Pro Dryer $50 at Target Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.