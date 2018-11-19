CoverGirl’s First Store Finally Opens This Week

Photo: Courtesy of Covergirl

New York’s hottest brick-and-mortar is the new CoverGirl flagship store in Times Square. It officially opens this Black Friday (November 23). This place has everything: two floors, a Google AI greeter named Olivia, AR glam stations where you can virtually try on makeup, regular glam stations where you can physically try on makeup, makeup applications by CoverGirl BFFs, selfie-backdrops, customization stations to personalize lipsticks and makeup bags, and hopefully an entire shrine dedicated to this very intense mascara.

The new “experiential makeup playground” is big for the brand, both literally and metaphorically speaking. Yes, it’s 10,000 square feet of shopping space, but it’s also CoverGirl’s first physical retail store in the brand’s over 60 years of existence.

The Holition Magic Mirror allows users to virtually try on different product shades. Photo: Courtesy of Covergirl

The store opening comes on the heels of other sizable firsts for CoverGirl, including the launch of their TruBlend Matte Made foundation in 40 shades and becoming the largest makeup brand to be Leaping Bunny certified by Cruelty Free International. “The flagship represents this incredible moment in beauty — where rich experiences matter most and where true self-expression and experimentation are the only beauty standards,” Coty Consumer Beauty Chief Marketing Officer Ukonwa Ojo adds.

Another signifier of this “incredible moment in beauty” that shines through the store: Its doors will be open until midnight every day, making it a truly inclusive and accepting haven for holiday-shopping procrastinators, busy people, busy people on a budget, and people who are physically unable to adopt 8:45 pm bedtimes but really love makeup.

COVERGIRL Times Square

﻿Opening Date: November 23, 2018

Location: 8﻿719 7th Avenue, New York, NY

Store Hours: 10 a.m.–12 a.m. daily