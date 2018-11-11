Dan Crenshaw Roasts Pete Davidson on Weekend Update

Pete Davidson. Photo: Screenshot via Saturday Night Live.

Pete Davidson went back to Weekend Update to apologize for making fun of Dan Crenshaw’s eyepatch. “In what I’m sure was a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week…I made a joke about Lt. Commander Dan Crenshaw and on behalf of the show and myself I apologize.” Then in the already cameo-heavy episode, Dan the Cran himself came on to give Pete a lesson in civility.

Just kidding, Crenshaw got some appearance-based burns in to make things equal between the now best buds. Crenshaw said Davidson looked like “if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person,” as well as “a Troll doll with a tapeworm,” and “Martin Short in The Santa Claus 3.” Now that SNL has apologized, Crenshaw can go back to trying to ban abortions after 12 weeks.