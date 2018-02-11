Demi Lovato on December 13, 2017. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Demi Lovato is out of rehab, according to TMZ. She reportedly left the rehab facility she was admitted to nearly three months ago, over the weekend and was photographed leaving a restaurant on Saturday night.

Lovato entered rehab in July, after suffering from a nearly fatal overdose and experiencing severe health complications while she was hospitalized. In her final post on social media before entering treatment, she wrote that she needs “time to focus on my sobriety and road to recovery.”

In late October Demi Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, told Maria Menounos that her daughter was 90 days sober. “I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work” De La Garza said. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, and there are no shortcuts.”

Lovato was expected to be in rehab for several months, working with an addiction specialist who is based out of Chicago. It is unclear if her release is directly connected to her 90 days sober, though it is a milestone – E! News reports that the weekend could just be temporary. TMZ reported that she went to dinner at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, “happy, smiling and laughing through dinner.”

In addition to the support of mother, others have voiced their confidence in the singer, and her work towards recovery. An unnamed source told E! that “Demi is doing great and is really receptive to the help that she is getting. Treatment has really changed her and she is looking forward to remaining sober and her new outlook on life.”