Demi Lovato Is ‘Grateful’ to Be Home From Rehab and Voting

Demi Lovato. Photo: Instagram

We wonder if this will encourage 65,000 other people to take some action. Days after being released from rehab for a near-fatal drug overdose over the summer, Demi Lovato posted an Instagram photo — her first since the overdose — that showed that she voted in the 2018 midterm elections. Look at that red, white, and blue outfit synergy! “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!” she wrote. “Now go out and vote!” (You heard the woman, do it, damn it.) Lovato has been radio silent ever since entering a treatment facility in August, when she confirmed she had an alcohol and drug relapse after six years of remaining clean. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond,” she wrote at the time. “Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.” Here’s to a smooth recovery ahead.