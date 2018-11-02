Diane Kruger Had a Baby!

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Diane Kruger has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Norman Reedus, People reports. The baby is reportedly a little girl, according to “Page Six.”

No additional info about the new baby has been made available yet — including when exactly the kid was born — but the birth marks the first child for Kruger, 42, and second for her Walking Dead actor boyfriend Reedus, 49, whom People reports has a 19-year-old son, Mingus Lucien, with ex Helena Christensen.

Rumors regarding the relationship between German-born Kruger and Reedus swirled for a while before the pair officially came out as a couple. Back in December 2015, when Kruger was still dating her then–long-term beau Joshua Jackson, it was reported that she had been spotted making out with Reedus in the East Village (which Reedus’s rep denied). Six months later, her relationship with Jackson was officially over. By February 2017, it sure seemed like Kruger and Reedus were together after they were pictured returning to New York after a “romantic trip.”

In January 2018, the pair started hitting up red carpets together, making their first official debut as a couple as they showed together at the Golden Globes, followed shortly afterward by hand-holding appearance at the Critic’s Choice Awards. This past May, reports began to emerge from Cannes that Kruger might be pregnant, and later that month, Us Weekly confirmed the happy news that the couple was expecting their first baby together.

We’ll update this post if any other information about the baby comes out, but in the meantime, congratulations to the new family!