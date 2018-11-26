Donald Trump Would Like You to Know How Beautiful He Is

Donald Trump. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

In the last midterm campaign rally of the year, President Trump made an appearance in Tupelo, Mississippi on Monday night. He was there to support Republican candidate, the Confederate flag loving Cindy Hyde-Smith in the runoff senate race against Democrat Mike Espy. In the midst of a speech that focused heavily on immigration, Trump decided to change course and instead, talk about his looks — specifically, how people used to compare him to…. Elvis Presley, who was born in Tupelo.

“I shouldn’t say this, you’ll say I’m very conceited because I’m not but other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis,” he said. “Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.”

Pres. Trump, in Tupelo, MS, the birthplace of Elvis Presley: "Other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis...I always considered that a great compliment." https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/uBAzhWwA9G — ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2018

That’s definitely a stretch – though it’s not the first time Trump has tried to bait the country into complimenting his appearance. There was the time he called the White House and everyone who works there “hot.” Or the time he passionately advocated that we start calling people “beautiful” and “handsome” again.

The comparison comes shortly after the Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Elvis Presley in mid-November. “After redefining music in the ‘50s and redefining cinema in the ‘60s, ‘The King’ – as he was known by everybody – everybody, to this day, they call him ‘The King’ – revolutionized live performances in the 1970s,” Trump said during the Medal of Freedom ceremony. “Crowds were absolutely enraptured by his electric performances.”

President Trump gets nostalgic after awarding Elvis Presley the Medal of Freedom

[Tap to expand] https://t.co/sUOhsEq0jO pic.twitter.com/rPlOWVWvMu — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 16, 2018

There’s no way to prove who did or did not tell President Trump that he looked like the late rockstar Elvis Presley. If someone, somewhere, did actually say that, any resemblance that may have existed is certainly gone now.