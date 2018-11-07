All Everlane Jeans Are Just $50 Today

Photo: Courtesy of Everlane

There’s really not that much to say except that all Everlane jeans — for women and men — are available for $50 today. That includes the cheeky, straight-cut pair we’ve talked about before in our survey of the best jeans, and the boyfriend and skinny cuts our friends at the Cut tried and loved. These usually run $68 apiece, so get them at a discount now while you can. There are plenty of other styles to choose from; just note that you can only buy two pairs, max.

Women’s jeans

Men’s jeans

