Everyone Loves the Hot Duck

The hot, mysterious mandarin Duck. Photo: James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

On October 10, an objectively gorgeous duck splashed into Central Park Pond, where he would, in just over two weeks, become a bird-celebrity. “The Central Park Pond’s newly-arrived male Mandarin Duck (we still do not know how it got here) unseated the Wood Duck as prettiest duck in the park,” reads the tweet that introduced New York City to the breathtaking creature. With his deep-purple chest and hot-pink bill, this fowl has captivated the city, bringing people across the divide to a consensus: The duck is hot.

“On the crescent-shaped pond in the southeast corner of Central Park, a spectacularly colorful duck floats on the surface with an air of majesty,” reads the lede of the New York Times’ incredibly horny profile of the duck. “The male Mandarin duck, native to East Asia, should not be in the middle of Manhattan. And yet, against all odds, he is here. And he is dazzling.”

Mysterious Mandarin Duck visits The Pond in @CentralParkNYC! https://t.co/PPODG4awEV — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) November 1, 2018

According to PIX 11, the fabulous boy has been drawing crowds of people to Central Park Pond near 59th Street and Fifth Avenue, where he’s been hanging out with a bunch of average (but still good) ducks. As David Barrett, the man behind the Manhattan Bird Alert Twitter account, said, “We have beautiful ducks in the park, but this is nothing like anything else we have.”

We couldn’t agree more.

According to a spokesperson at the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, the rare creature either “escaped captivity or was released,” as the department has confirmed that he did not come from any local zoos. However, “as long as the duck does not appear injured or in need of care, we would not make an attempt to capture it,” a spokesperson told the Cut. Right now, the fowl is happy — and it is our civic duty as New Yorkers to respect his space.

“The mandarin duck is healthy and happily mingling with the mallards of Central Park,” the spokesperson told the Cut. “While it’s exciting to spot such a rare bird in NYC’s backyard, like every other celebrity sighting, New Yorkers should know to give him space and not to disturb him.”

Protect New York’s most eligible bachelor at all costs.