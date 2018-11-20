Judge Strikes Down Mississippi’s Awful Abortion Ban, Calls It ‘Pure Gaslighting’

A clinic escort outside of an abortion clinic in Mississippi. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

A federal judge struck down Mississippi’s law banning abortion after 15-weeks in a ruling that was delivered Tuesday. The law is one of the most restrictive in the country, and abortion women’s health activists across the country opposed it.

The abortion ban was signed into law by Republican Governor Phil Bryant in March, which began as House Bill 1510. The law banned nearly all abortions in after 15 weeks. Immediately, Mississippi’s only abortion clinic sued the state, in a suit filed with the Center for Reproductive rights.

“The record is clear: States may not ban abortions prior to viability,” said U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, who made the ruling according to NBC News. In his opinion on the case, the judge did not mince words.

“So, why are we here? Because the State of Mississippi contends that every court who ruled on a case such as this ‘misinterpreted or misapplied prior Supreme Court abortion precedent,’” Judge Reeves wrote in his opinion. “In that spirit, this Court concludes that the Mississippi Legislature’s professed interest in ‘women’s health’ is pure gaslighting.”

Governor Bryant delivered a speech in 2014 stating that it was his goal to “end abortion” in Mississippi. Judge Reeves’ ruling has stalled that plan indefinitely.

Reeves wrote that the law “is closer to the old Mississippi — the Mississippi bent on controlling women and minorities.” His opinion also cited years of precedent, including Roe V. Wade, but also more recent cases such as Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey. Judge Reeve’s also chastised the state of Mississippi for wasting taxpayer money by passing a law that has already been ruled unconstitutional.

“No, the real reason we are here is simple. The State chose to pass a law it knew was unconstitutional to endorse a decades-long campaign, fueled by national interest groups, to ask the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade,” wrote Judge Reeves. He concluded the opinion by writing that men deciding the fate of women’s right to reproductive health is a “sad irony.”

The fact that men, myself included, are determining how women may choose to manage their reproductive health is a sad irony not lost on the Court. As Sarah Weddington argued to the nine men on the Supreme Court in 1971 when representing “Jane Roe,” “a pregnancy to a woman is perhaps one of the most determinative aspects of her life.” As a man, who cannot get pregnant or seek an abortion, I can only imagine the anxiety and turmoil a woman might experience when she decides whether to terminate her pregnancy through an abortion. Respecting her autonomy demands that this statute be enjoined.

The ruling is an important success for women’s reproductive rights activists: HB 1510’s failure means that a similar law in Louisiana passed in May will not go into effect according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“Our victory today means that women in Mississippi will maintain the ability to make their own decisions about whether and when to terminate a pregnancy,” said Nancy Northup, CEO of the center, in a statement posted the organization’s website. “Today’s decision should be a wake-up call for state lawmakers who are continuously trying to chip away at abortion access. Such bans will not stand in a court of law.”