Free the Big Cow

Knickers (the big one). Photo: Channel 7 News Australia

Perhaps you have seen pictures of the big cow, towering over his cow friends and acquaintances. All of the cows are beautiful, of course, but Knickers is undeniably, impressively large. At six-foot-four-inches and 2,800 pounds, he’s even being called Australia’s largest cow (a claim I’m far more inclined to believe than Britain’s “fattest dog”).

So what’s his story? Knickers, a seven-year-old Holstein Friesian, was first purchased by Geoff Pearson when he was about a year old as a “coach,” a leader among cattle. “He was always a standout steer from the others, a bit bigger than the rest,” Pearson explained. But he continued to grow bigger and bigger. Per the BBC, when Pearson “tried to put him up for auction last month, meat processors said they simply couldn’t handle him.”

To all of this, I offer up a modest proposal: free Knickers, who came so close to a betrayal.

Also, free all the cows.