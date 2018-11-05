See Glossier’s Beautiful New Flagship Store

Products on display at the Glossier flagship. Photo: Courtesy of Glossier

What if that classic board game Candyland was a real place? And what if, instead of candy, it showcased all kinds of makeup and beauty treats? That’s definitely the feeling that comes to mind when looking through these photos of the new Glossier flagship store. Beloved Candyland ruler Queen Frostine probably uses Haloscope, right?

The flagship is the latest experimental space coming from the brand. They opened a pop-up location in Chicago earlier this year, and this two-story retail space will be available for a limited time as well. It’s located at 123 Lafayette Street, which is where its founding office and showroom are located. Unlike the showroom, the flagship is more of a “community space,” and is meant to create the “feeling” of Glossier in a physical environment. It turns out, Glossier feels a little bit like a millennial-pink version of a fancy Capitol salon from The Hunger Games.

Gachot Studios designed the new store where shoppers can interact with each other as well as the full line of Glossier products. One of the most intriguing parts is something mysteriously called “The Boy Brow Room” (no details yet on what it is). You can visit the store beginning November 8. Check out the photos below for a sneak peak until then.

Photo: Courtesy of Glossier

Photo: Courtesy of Glossier

Photo: Courtesy of Glossier

Photo: Courtesy of Glossier