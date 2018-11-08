Topshop Wants You to Swaddle Yourself in Neon Velvet

For rising London fashion designer Michael Halpern, there’s no such thing as too many sequins. Maybe that’s why Halpern counts celebs like Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and many more as fans: wear one of his pieces and no doubt you’ll be the center of attention. Less than two years after his runway debut during London Fashion Week in 2017, the New York–born Central Saint Martins grad has already scored a big-name partnership.
Launched this week, the Topshop x Halpern collaboration is an extension of Halpern’s namesake label. It’s long on disco-inspired looks, but at an accessible price point you don’t have to save forever to afford.
The brand’s signature sequin minidresses ($2,000) are highly desirable if you like shiny things, and the collab includes similar ones for $250. Need a flashy top you can wear for upcoming holiday parties? May we suggest the cool snakeskin-and-marble printed top, or a fancy V-neck bodysuit to slip into all of your fancy skirts? From sequin wide-leg pants to neon velvet pieces, just about everything is guaranteed to work for any holiday function.
Prices start from $65 for tops and go up to $250 for the all-over sequin pieces. Scroll below to see more from the collection, and to shop everything before it sells out.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.