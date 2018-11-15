9 Breezy Responses to Those Awkward Family Holiday Questions

Yum, yum. Photo: Michael Cogliantry/Getty Images

The holiday season is upon us, and you know what that means: It’s time to field a bunch of awkward questions from your relatives about your career and your private life. Oh, brother! While we can’t stop them from asking, we can offer a few ways to deftly escape the awkwardness.

Here are a few easy, breezy responses to the cringiest holiday queries.

When they ask …

You say …

Photo: YURI ARCURS PRODUCTIONS/Getty Images

When they ask …

You say …

Photo: KidStock/Blend Images/Getty Images/Blend Images

When they ask …

You say …

Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez/Getty Images

When they ask …

You say …

Photo: Michael Cogliantry/Getty Images

When they ask …

You say …

Photo: fstop123/Getty Images

When they ask …

You say …

Photo: Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images/iStockphoto

When they ask …

You say …

Photo: FSTOP123/Getty Images

When they ask …

You say …

Photo: Granger Wootz/Blend Images/Getty Images/Tetra images RF

When they ask …

You say …

Photo: lisegagne/Getty Images

Good luck, and happy holidays!