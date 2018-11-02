Cropped Jackets Aren’t Just for Early Fall

that's a good look

Don’t Put Away Your Cropped Jacket Quite Yet

It’ll look great over a turtleneck sweater.

By Photographs By
Photo: Heather Hazzan
Photo: Heather Hazzan

We’ve entered the season of big coats — absolute units if you will. But when it’s not quite cold enough to go full-on puffer or pea coat, consider going the opposite way and choosing a sleek little cropped jacket. The turtleneck/jeans/jacket combo is standard enough. But the proportion play sells the look.

A mini-jacket can be a bit intimidating, especially when you’re used to wearing something that’s at least hip-grazing. In the summer and early fall, it looks great with maxi-dresses. But in the cooler months it’s best to pick a high-waisted pair of pants so as to avoid an awkward, half-exposed midriff. A colorful turtleneck adds a bit of color and extra warmth. There: You’re ready for a long walk in the park.

Photo: Heather Hazzan

Shop the Story

Rag & Bone Ajax Cropped Denim Jacket
Rag & Bone Ajax Cropped Denim Jacket
$350 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Available in sizes XS–L.

$350 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Joan High-Rise Wide-Leg Crop in Hematite
Joan High-Rise Wide-Leg Crop in Hematite
$248 at J Brand

Available in sizes 22–32.

$248 at J Brand
Buy
Marled Mixed-Print Turtleneck
Marled Mixed-Print Turtleneck
$425 at 3.1 Phillip Lim

Available in sizes XS–L.

$425 at 3.1 Phillip Lim
Buy
NYDJ Marilyn Straight Uplift Jeans
NYDJ Marilyn Straight Uplift Jeans
$139 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 0–16, 00P–18P.

$139 at Nordstrom
Buy
Good Legs Skinny Jeans
Good Legs Skinny Jeans
$159 at Good American

Available in sizes 00–24.

$159 at Good American
Buy
ASOS Design Curve Denim Shrunken Jacket
ASOS Design Curve Denim Shrunken Jacket
$64 at ASOS

Available in sizes 14–24.

$64 at ASOS
Buy
Madewell Stripe Mock Neck Pullover Sweater
Madewell Stripe Mock Neck Pullover Sweater
$88 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$88 at Nordstrom
Buy

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Cropped Jackets Aren’t Just for Early Fall