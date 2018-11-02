Cropped Jackets Aren’t Just for Early Fall

Photo: Heather Hazzan

We’ve entered the season of big coats — absolute units if you will. But when it’s not quite cold enough to go full-on puffer or pea coat, consider going the opposite way and choosing a sleek little cropped jacket. The turtleneck/jeans/jacket combo is standard enough. But the proportion play sells the look.

A mini-jacket can be a bit intimidating, especially when you’re used to wearing something that’s at least hip-grazing. In the summer and early fall, it looks great with maxi-dresses. But in the cooler months it’s best to pick a high-waisted pair of pants so as to avoid an awkward, half-exposed midriff. A colorful turtleneck adds a bit of color and extra warmth. There: You’re ready for a long walk in the park.

Photo: Heather Hazzan

Shop the Story

$139 at Nordstrom NYDJ Marilyn Straight Uplift Jeans Available in sizes 0–16, 00P–18P. $139 at Nordstrom Buy

$64 at ASOS ASOS Design Curve Denim Shrunken Jacket Available in sizes 14–24. $64 at ASOS Buy

$88 at Nordstrom Madewell Stripe Mock Neck Pullover Sweater Available in sizes XXS–XXL. $88 at Nordstrom Buy