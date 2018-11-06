‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Actually Sexy This Time

Oh…yes. Photo: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

After years of making controversial choices for its annual Sexiest Man Alive issue, People Magazine has finally done good by its readership, bestowing the the coveted title on inarguably sexy Idris Elba. Elba, who has lent his silver-speckled beard, warm smile, and smoldering gaze to The Wire and Thor, was adorably excited for the announcement. “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” he told People. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week https://t.co/WI7eWfXOPB. I'm honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/TBQapjxJsT — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 6, 2018

And if he needed more of an ego boost, Twitter was full of nice, thirsty feelings about Elba.

Idris Elba rightfully winning sexiest man alive after Blake Shelton stole it last time gives me a lot of hope for this Election Day — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 6, 2018

people acting like we didn't already know idris elba was the sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/QyiAyo6L46 — alex(is)⚡💜 | got kastle? (@ltfrankcastIe) November 6, 2018

Idris Elba was named #SexiestManAlive and now all I can think of is this gif pic.twitter.com/W2FSGd6yBI — la ran (@LaRan44) November 6, 2018

Idris Elba is a whole different type of sexy 😩 if u listening god i want a man like that pic.twitter.com/qQ72RTROVf — ashley banks® (@_lahexceigh) November 6, 2018

.@people making Idris Elba the #SexiestManAlive on the eve of Election Day is proof that it is never too late to right a monstrous wrong. — Amanda Sales (@Scamandalous) November 6, 2018

And, in being named #SexiestManAlive, Idris Elba used his new platform to encourage everyone to get out and #vote. Now that’s sexy. 😍 pic.twitter.com/hDL2z0vb4J — Kate (@writeriowa) November 6, 2018

Now, if only the midterm elections go as well …