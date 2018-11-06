‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Actually Sexy This Time

After years of making controversial choices for its annual Sexiest Man Alive issue, People Magazine has finally done good by its readership, bestowing the the coveted title on inarguably sexy Idris Elba. Elba, who has lent his silver-speckled beard, warm smile, and smoldering gaze to The Wire and Thor, was adorably excited for the announcement. “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” he told People. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”
And if he needed more of an ego boost, Twitter was full of nice, thirsty feelings about Elba.
Now, if only the midterm elections go as well …