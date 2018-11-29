Jameela Jamil Takes a Kanye West Approach to Trolling Celebrities

Photo: Getty Images, Amazon

In a world that’s actually turned right side up and not right side down, we’ve been blessed with this highly advanced trolling techniques of Jameela Jamil. Jameela stars on NBC’s The Good Place alongside Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, but recently she’s become known for using social media to drag online influencers by their paid posts promoting detox teas, smoothies, or any other appetite-suppressing product. Jameela’s main concern is not that these rich people don’t need anymore money, it’s that they’re selling unhealthy habits to their very young and impressionable fans.

Jameela isn’t going after low hanging fruit like the Tammy Hembrow’s of the world, or any other Instagram influencer that you wouldn’t know if you weren’t on Instagram. She’s going for the elite celebrities who profit off of diet-industry sponsored content. We’re talking Cardi B, Iggy Azaleas and even the Kardashians!!! These are people that any publicist would tell you not to offend, unless you’ve got an EGOT or are Meryl Streep.

Jameela, like Kanye West, does her own thing online. She refuses to play by the somewhat unspoken rule of celebrity: never attack someone with more followers than you. For Jameela, this includes, but is not limited to, insinuating that Khloé Kardashian uses products like Flat Tummy Tea because she’s been “conditioned and bullied” by her family into wanting to be thin, speculating that Cardi B will shit her pants since these products are simply laxatives in cuter packaging, and posting videos of herself passing gas and blowing out a toilet with violent diarrhea after drinking a fake weight loss shake.

After Cardi B responded to her by saying that she would never shit her pants because public toilets and bushes exist, Jameela doubled down, tweeting, “I am not going to stop coming after all the people, men and women, who perpetuate this gross culture of forcing women to remain small and doll-like in order to be accepted by society. Fucking TRY ME.” Then, she dared the celebs to tweet out links to their nutritionists, personal trainers, and plastic surgeons!

I am not going to stop coming after all the people, men and women, who perpetuate this gross culture of forcing women to remain small and doll-like in order to be accepted by society. Fucking TRY ME. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018

Expose the celebrity industry, sis! I’ve never been happier to see someone threaten my livelihood of tracking celebrity lies by telling celebs to have a seat and be honest for once. Jameela, beloved, we are all rooting for you to murder the Flat Tummy Tea, 310 Detox Shake, and appetite-suppressant industry! I only ask that you find some time to take down Blac Chyna and the skin-lightening products she’s promoting next. I know you’re busy, but your efforts would be greatly appreciated.