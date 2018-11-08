Christine Blasey Ford Is Still Being Put Through Hell

Christine Blasey Ford. Photo: ANDREW HARNIK/AFP/Getty Images

Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in late September that then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her at a party when they were both teenagers. Kavanaugh was ultimately still confirmed to the highest court in the country, and he formally took his seat on Thursday. Ford, conversely, is continuing to be put through hell.

Ford has been receiving death threats since she publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a drunken teenage house party in Maryland as his friend Mark Judge allegedly looked on. (Kavanaugh has strongly denied the allegation.) Before she testified, it was revealed that Ford had had to move her family out of her home, had her private information exposed online, and was even forced to hire private security. And according to a new report by NPR, she continues to face similar degrees of harassment today.

“Justice Kavanaugh ascended to the Supreme Court, but the threats to Dr. Ford continue,” Ford’s lawyers, Debra Katz, Lisa Banks, and Michael Bromwich, told NPR in a statement.

As of last month, Ford has had to move four times due to harassment, NPR reports. Her attorneys further explained that she has not been able to return to her job at Palo Alto University — and the school didn’t respond to NPR’s inquiry as to when she might be permitted to get back to teaching.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to support Ford’s legal and security costs. “Dr. Ford and her family have tremendous gratitude for the generous crowdfunded contributions they have received,” her lawyers told NPR. “These funds have been used exclusively for necessary costs of physical security and housing occasioned by coming forward about her sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh.” The unused funds will go towards organizations that support survivors of trauma, her attorneys added.