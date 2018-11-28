Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter’s First Word Was a Threat

Photo: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Today, Khloé Kardashian shared some wonderful news! The Good American co-founder wrote on her app that at just 7 months old, “True now has three teeth and she’s going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can’t get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I’m just not funny, LOL.”

Though Khloé doesn’t think her daughter has a sense of humor, it’s obvious that even Richard Pryor couldn’t hold a candle to True Thompson. You see, along with growing teeth and imminent crawling, True has also spoken her first word. And in what should be an exciting moment, True’s turned the industry of childhood milestones on its head by using her first word to expose, threaten, and inflict pain on one of her family members. As Khloé tells it, “[her first word was] ‘dada,’ but I think she means ‘mama.’”

Dada. You know, the man who cheated on her mother just days before True entered this wicked and cruel world? Or perhaps the man who cheated on his ex-girlfriend while she was carrying his son just so he could hook up with and then impregnate Khloé Kardashian? This “Dada” could also be that one guy who blocked True’s auntie Kim Kardashian on Instagram after she exposed his filthy behind on Ellen? Oh, wait! Those are all the same guy! Tristan Thompson, Devil.

Using the soft and often ominous tones of an infant’s developing voice, True clearly decided on this word as her first because with each utterance, a two-syllable threat escapes the narrow pathways between her three tiny teeth.