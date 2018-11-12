For Kim Kardashian West, Regret Smells Like McGriddles

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Call it the Proust effect: Memories are often triggered by smells. Scientific studies confirm that out of all the senses, smell offers the best recall. In Scent Memories, the Cut asks people about the scents they associate with different times in their lives. Next up is Kim Kardashian West, who recently released two new additions to her KKW BODY line: beachy, coconut-infused BODY II, and woody, unisex BODY III. Both are housed in Kim-shaped bottles and accompanied by a campaign that celebrates the female form in all forms. The Cut talked to Kardashian West about McGriddles, horses, and Kanye West.

My first scent memory is: It has to be baby shampoo. And Johnson & Johnson baby lotion. I love that smell.

Happiness smells like: Gardenias.

Love smells like: Roses.

Friendship smells like: Popcorn, because we always go to the movies with my friends.

Heartbreak smells like: Alcohol. Like vodka and tequila.

Regret smells like: In-n-Out cheese fries and a cheeseburger. Or McDonald’s McGriddles. Maybe more McDonald’s because I don’t really regret when I go to In-n-Out. I’m like Damn that was good and totally worth it. But with McDonald’s, I go overboard and get everything, and then feel guilty. Or pancakes with syrup … and bacon … it just smells like all of that.

Sunday morning smells like: Super calm, like the ocean.

Monday morning smells like: Construction fumes. There’s always construction near my house. I get the most perfect day on Sunday because construction isn’t allowed in the community, but then on Monday, it’s full steam ahead.

My home smells like: Really clean and like tuberose. I always have tuberose candles and they create this really nice scent when you walk in.

The worst smell is: I mean, probably shit. Or throw-up. In terms of fragrance, I can’t stand grapefruit in a fragrance.

If I could have one smell on my hands forever, it would be: Lavender hand sanitizing spray. It really calms me, so if it was always on my hands, I’d be into it.

Each of my sisters smells like: Kendall has no scent — which is a good thing. She’s just always smells fresh and clean, and smells like a supermodel; exactly what you think she would smell like. Kylie always smells like one of my original fragrances that have gardenias and jasmine. Kourtney smells like all-natural products. Khloé smells like rich oils; very fruity, but rich in scent. She also likes very white florals.

Kanye West smells: … Rich. I can’t explain it, but like a rich person [laughs]. Like … money, I don’t know! He smells like what you think a really expensive, Saint Laurent fragrance campaign would be.

Calabasas smells like: Fun. A fun, California girl. But also horses because there are a lot of horses in our community.

I smell like: I smell, so good. I layer my fragrances depending on how I’m feeling, because they put me in a mood. I’m always testing new fragrances, so people always come up to me and ask “What is that? That smells so good.” I’ll always have a rich, fragrant, white floral in there, because that’s my favorite; I’ll layer jasmine, tuberose, and gardenia — I’m obsessed. It will be heavy on the gardenia.

