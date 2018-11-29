Far-Right Activist’s Sad, Solitary Protest Against Twitter Is Already Over

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist who was banned from Twitter last week after tweeting Islamophobic remarks about newly elected Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, handcuffed herself to the social media company’s headquarters in New York City on Thursday. Loomer did it as an act of protest, claiming that her voice as a conservative Jewish journalist was being suppressed by the company.

Laura Loomer has handcuffed herself to the door of Twitter's office to protest being banned from the site. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/VzOfmsYcKt — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 29, 2018

The event was livestreamed for several bizarre hours. While wearing a yellow star on her jacket, Loomer held up very large posters of her own tweets and yelled into a megaphone “I want my Twitter,” and compared being banned from Twitter to the Holocaust.

NYPD: Do you want to be removed from the door



Laura Loomer: I want my twitter pic.twitter.com/DqlbtFhtox — Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) November 29, 2018

Loomer promised that she would stay outside of the company’s headquarters for “as long as it took” to be given her account back, adding that she threw away the keys for her handcuffs. She told The Verge that she was willing to go to great lengths to accomplish her goals. “If I have to, I’ll pee on myself,” she said. “I haven’t eaten or drunken today.”

Here's video of Laura Loomer handcuffing herself to Twitter's NYC headquarters to protest being banned / losing her verified checkmark. How will it end?! https://t.co/QTtVDvEgwq — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 29, 2018

A few hours into Loomer’s protest, Twitter announced that they would not be pressing charges, and that she could stay outside of their headquarters as long as she desired. Police offered to use bolt cutters to free her from the door whenever she liked. She proclaimed she wasn’t leaving. But, within an hour of Twitter releasing their statement, Loomer asked to be cut from the door. She was reportedly complaining about the cold.

Cop says to Loomer "If you need us, call us back" — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) November 29, 2018

Her protest accomplished very little. After she was cut free from the front door of Twitter, she still hadn’t been given her account back. All that was really happened was that several confused NYPD officers stood on a sidewalk for a few hours, watching while Loomer yelled. Twitter employees entering and exiting the building barely took notice of her. Oh, and plenty of people who aren’t banned on Twitter made jokes at her expense.

by age 25 you should have:



- gotten a flat tire and think someone slashed it

- believe a wifi network named "fbi surveillance van" is actually the fbi spying on you

- been banned from twitter

- handcuffed yourself to the door at twitter's hq to protest being banned from twitter — leon (@leyawn) November 29, 2018

a masterclass in self-own https://t.co/qcIjcmb9cP — rat king (@MikeIsaac) November 29, 2018

Is laura loomer dril — Dad (@fivefifths) November 29, 2018

laura loomer just said that if she doesnt have twitter she will never be able to talk to her friends again which is one of the best self-owns so far in this self-own marathon — 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬 (@RahRahRaina) November 29, 2018

Thankfully she didn’t pee herself, I guess?