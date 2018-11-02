Witches Need T-Shirts, Too

Photo: The Cut

As promised, new and timely slogans that we’re thinking about a lot will be added to the Cut Shop each week. Here’s our latest addition.

Being a witch requires much more than a spell kit from Sephora, or proclaiming that Mercury is “in retrograde” — a phrase that our resident expert, Callie Beusman would tell you is incorrect, anyway.

Serious witchery takes a great degree of dedication, diligence, and introspection. According to Callie, it is a practice that includes, but is not limited to:

Devot[ing] countless hours to the study and contemplation of the mystical arts: doing spells and rituals, for which one typically has to gather ingredients that can range from dried herbs to sticks freshly cut from a tree to a lover’s semen; tending and maintaining one’s altars to any number of goddesses and deities; mindfully observing a series of pagan holidays, such as solstices and equinoxes; and generally being in touch with oneself and all of nature.

For the lazier members of the occult community, this can be a lot to ask. But being a lazy witch doesn’t necessarily make you a bad witch, it just means you’re a more practical one.

So, if you’re a practical witch who prefers T-shirts to sensuous silk robes (or to going “skyclad,” which is witch-talk for naked), then we’ve got one for your next half-assed ritual.

