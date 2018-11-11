Meghan Markle’s Personal Assistant Reportedly Quit Her Job

Meghan Markle. Photo: Ian Vogler/Getty Images

One of Meghan Markle’s Royal staff reportedly quit her job, according to People, in what is being referred to as a “sudden departure.” The only thing known about the person who quit so unexpectedly is that she was reportedly the Duchess of Sussex’s assistant and that her first name is Melissa.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the matter officially, but an unnamed source supposedly connected to the palace did release a statement to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden for his column Eden Confidential.

In February, Meghan Markle was assigned her first Royal staffer, Amy Pickerill, who was previously working in Prince Harry’s press office. It is unknown exactly how many staff are dedicated to the Duchess’s affairs, but Melissa seemed important to the palace.

“Melissa is a hugely talented person,” an unnamed source told the Daily Mail. “She played a pivotal role in the success of the Royal Wedding and will be missed by everyone in the Royal Household.”but

According to the Daily Mail, Melissa played an important part in helping to plan Meghan Markle’s wedding, and was part of the team tasked with dealing with Markle’s father. It’s unclear if Melissa was part of the staff instructed to watch Suits before the wedding, though one can only hope.

The news of Melissa’s reported departure comes after the Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, finished their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. Just before their trip, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.