Why Does Melania Trump Want This Top White House Aide Fired So Badly?

On Tuesday afternoon, Melania Trump made an urgent call for a top White House aide to be fired — a stunning, totally uncharacteristic move from the private First Lady.

The offending aide is deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel, with whom Melania reportedly feuded during her trip to Africa in October. As evidenced by the statement released by her communications director, Melania was clearly disturbed by this spat.

“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” Stephanie Grisham said of Ricardel.

What … is going on? Here’s what we know so far.

Who is Mira Ricardel?

For the past seven months, she has served as the deputy national security adviser under national security adviser John Bolton, whom she has helped restructure the National Security Council. Just hours before Melania called for Ricardel to be fired, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had fired the aide, according to officials.

What happened in Africa?

Apparently, Ricardel and the First Lady’s staff clashed last month in Africa over plane seats and the use of National Security Council resources, according to someone familiar with the matter. During this trip, Melania revealed to reporters that she doesn’t trust everyone in the White House.

“You always need to watch your back,” she said.

But is that all that happened in Africa?

To public knowledge, yes. However, before this mysterious quarrel, Ricardel had publicly feuded over hirings with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, even before she became deputy national security adviser. CNN reports that Ricardel also had been butting heads with Chief of Staff John Kelly and his deputy Zach Fuentes over the past few weeks, reportedly because they believed she was leaking critical stories about them to the press.

So is this woman actually going to lose her job?

Officials told The Wall Street Journal that Ricardel was fired and escorted from White House grounds, but a senior White House official told reporters that Ricardel was still inside her office this afternoon. However, another official told CNN that Trump has been telling people that Ricardel will soon be out of a job, and that she was simply given time to clean out her desk.

But really … what happened in Africa?