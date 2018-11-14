Michael Avenatti Arrested for Domestic Violence

Michael Avenatti. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Michael Avenatti was held in police custody after being accused of domestic violence, according to the Associated Press. Avenatti was arrested by Los Angeles police on Wednesday following an alleged domestic violence incident that took place on Tuesday.

Few details have been confirmed; TMZ originally reported the arrest. According to Buzzfeed, Avenatti political spokesman declined to comment on the report. On Wednesday evening, Avenatti released a statement denying any and all accusations of physical violence against him.

“I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night,” read a portion of the statement. “Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”

New statement from @MichaelAvenatti via his law office: “I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.” pic.twitter.com/f2fnThdt7O — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) November 15, 2018

Avenatti is Stormy Daniels’s lawyer, and received national attention for representing her when she sued Donald Trump and Michael Cohen. Shortly after, he announced the possibility that he would run for president in 2020. He was also tangentially involved in the congressional hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, when he claimed he was representing three women were who were witness to or victim of Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct.

This is a breaking news post. It will be updated as more information becomes available.