All the Good News From the Midterm Elections

Rashida Talib. Photo: Al Goldis/AP/REX/Shutterstock/Al Goldis/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Democrats regained control of the House, but that’s not the only good news coming out the 2018 midterm results. There are also some other very notable glimmers of hope, the result of months of hard work from organizers and from millions of voters turning out to the polls. Here’s the best news coming out of the midterms.

The first Muslim women were elected to congress.

In Michigan, Rashida Tlaib became the first ever Muslim woman elected to U.S. Congress. She ran unopposed by a Republican challenger for the 13th Congressional District. She won her primary in August, beating out five other challengers. She was joined by Ilhan Omar, who won Minnesota’s fifth congressional district, replacing Keith Ellison, who previously held the seat.

We did this, together.



Thank you! pic.twitter.com/TywZwt2dR3 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 7, 2018

Millions of people in Florida just had their right to vote restored.

In Florida, voters passed Amendment 4, which was a ballot measure to restore the voting rights of people who were convicted of felonies in the state. Vox reported that 17.9 percent of black Floridians couldn’t vote due to previous felony convictions. Forty percent of black men in Florida will have their voting rights restored, with the passing of the ballot measure.

The amendment received a lot of progressive grassroots support, and was endorsed by organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union, Florida for a Fair Democracy, and even the Koch brothers backed Freedom Partners. The amendment will now allow over a million people to vote.

This will restore the voting rights of over a million Floridians. Unbelievably important victory. https://t.co/jywXeCYG2N — Sarah Leonard (@sarahrlnrd) November 7, 2018

A Republican beloved by the NRA lost her congressional seat.

In Virginia, incumbent Republican Barbara Comstock lost her race to Democrat Jennifer Wexton for the U.S. Congressional 10th District. Comstock had an “A” rating from the NRA. Wexton previously served as a state senator.

In Parkland, David Hogg is very happy to see NRA A-rated Virginia congresswoman Barbara Comstock lose her race. Comstock’s office on Capitol Hill shut the door on David and his sister during a visit to DC, he said. pic.twitter.com/sCySitxTXu — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) November 7, 2018

The first openly lesbian woman was elected mayor in Florida.

In Key West, former city commissioner Teri Johnston was elected mayor, and is the first openly lesbian woman in the state to be elected to the position. According to the Miami Herald, Johnston won 66 percent of the vote, beating out Margaret Romero. She is also the first woman to serve as mayor in Key West since the 1990s.

Key West elects the first openly lesbian mayor in Florida history. https://t.co/JwQLoOiYRn pic.twitter.com/RFom846qTT — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) November 7, 2018

The first openly gay governor in U.S. history is elected in Colorado.

Democrat Jared Polis won the governor’s seat in Colorado, becoming the first openly gay governor in the history of the United States. He formerly served as U.S. Representative in Colorado. According to CNN, Polis campaigned on universal healthcare, free early childhood education, and 100 percent renewable energy in the state.

jared polis is the first openly gay governor in the u.s. and i openly stan pic.twitter.com/XjWbtwX8a3 — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) November 7, 2018

Two Latina women just became congresswomen in Texas for the first time.

Democrats Sylvia Garcia and Veronica Escobar were just elected the first Latina congresswomen in the state of Texas. Garcia won the seat for the 29th Congressional District, defeating Republican opponent Phillip Aronoff. Escobar won the 16th Congressional District, defeating Republican Rick Seeberger.

Sylvia Garcia (D) was just elected the first Latinx Congresswoman from Texas pic.twitter.com/QlhFr16znP — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 7, 2018

Veronica Escobar (D) was also just elected the first Latinx Congresswoman from Texas pic.twitter.com/Dw1NjTgLzG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 7, 2018

This post has been updated throughout.