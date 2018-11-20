Here’s the Sale Every Fashion Girl Will Be Shopping

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Right now, you’re likely thinking about what to gift your mother, your brother, and all of your friends. But the late-season sales are just too good to pass up the opportunity to get a little something for yourself. May we suggest shopping Moda Operandi’s fall/winter sale? The online retailer is marking down designer names like Givenchy, Isabel Marant, Rachel Comey, FRAME, and more up to 50 percent off.

Designer sales are a dime a dozen this time of year, but Moda Operandi is the fashion girl gold mine for unique, exclusive items you won’t be able to find anywhere else, from blue metallic Vejas to Adam Selman x Les Specs sunglasses. Go ahead, indulge in a little shameless self-gifting in between shopping for the people on your list. We won’t judge.

$60 at Moda Operandi Adam Selman X Le Specs The Heartbreaker Cat-Eye Sunglasses $60 (was $119, now 50% off) $60 at Moda Operandi Buy

