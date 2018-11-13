Naomi Campbell and Burberry Are Ready for Christmas

Photo: Burberry

For some, the start of Christmas season starts at midnight on November 1. For others, it’s Black Friday. Some hold out until December before they’ll allow themselves the pleasure of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Even if you’re not ready, Burberry is here to get you in the spirit.

The brand collaborated with artist Juno Calypso to create their holiday campaign video, Close Your Eyes and Think of Christmas. Naomi Campbell and her mom, Valerie Morris-Campbell, star along with M.I.A., Kristin Scott Thomas, and Matt Smith. Of course, they’re all decked out in warm Burberry clothes, like a much more stylish Love Actually. The soundtrack, which is just the chorus of “Carol of the Bells,” will make you want to stream Spotify’s Christmas Classics playlist. Ready to get in the mood now? Watch below.