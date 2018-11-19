gone sale-ing

34 Designer Deals From Net-a-Porter’s Sale

It’s only Monday, but your inbox is probably suffering from a blitz of pre–Black Friday sales. Half of them aren’t worth a look, but here’s a sale you’ll want to reserve some time for. Net-a-Porter’s holiday sale kicked off today, and everything from Prada to Theory to Nike is up for deep price reductions. For now, the sale is up to 50 percent off including jewelry, accessories, clothing, and more. It’s a good idea to get on this one early: items are selling out fast. We’ve rounded up 34 of the best deals, so scroll below to see them all.

Nike Air Force I ‘07 LX Leather Sneakers
$81 (was $135, now 40% off)
James Perse Ribbed Supima Cotton-Jersey Tank
$39 (was $55, now 29% off)
Madewell The Perfect Summer Frayed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
$81 (was $115, now 30% off)
Leigh Miller Double Drop Gold Earrings
$119 (was $170, now 30% off)
Rains Hooded Matte-PU Raincoat
$88 (was $125, now 30% off)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Embellished Ribbed Cotton-Blend Sweater
$98 (was $140, now 30% off)
Mansur Gavriel Alpaca and Silk-Blend Pants
$272 (was $545, now 50% off)
Danse Lente Phoebe Color-Block Leather Shoulder Bag
$273 (was $455, now 40% off)
Prada Cotton-Poplin Shirt
$345 (was $690, now 50% off)
Isabel Marant Etoile Cody Oversized Wool-Blend Coat
$441 (was $735, now 40% off)
By Far Carrie Leather Slingback Sandals
$231 (was $385, now 40% off)
Ninety Percent Jersey Camisole
$45 (was $75, now 40% off)
DVF Faux Fur Jacket
$360 (was $600, now 40% off)
Yasmine Eslami Jeanne Stretch-Tulle Underwired Bra
$98 (was $140, now 30% off)
Nanushka Aries Belted Satin Midi Skirt
$238 (was $475, now 50% off)
Trademark Harriet Croc-Effect Leather Tote
$265 (was $530, now 50% off)
Mansur Gavriel Suede Mules
$255 (was $425, now 40% off)
Rixo London Lucy Open-Back Silk Midi Dress
$240 (was $480, now 50% off)
Joseph Merino Wool Sweater
$148 (was $295, now 50% off)
Ganni Matte Raincoat
$207 (was $295, now 30% off)
Nanushka Canaan Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Midi Dress
$277 (was $395, now 30% off)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Ruffled Floral-Print Chiffon Wrap Dress
$123 (was $175, now 30% off)
Vince Faux Fur Coat
$297 (was $495, now 40% off)
Staud Rio Shell-Embellished Ribbed Cotton Midi Dress
$118 (was $235, now 50% off)
Ganni Mayer Double-Breasted Leather-Trimmed Wool Coat
$293 (was $585, now 50% off)
Stine Goya Jeanne Metallic Stripped Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress
$162 (was $270, now 40% off)
J. Crew Fontana Belted Wrap-Effect Linen Jumpsuit
$72 (was $120, now 40% off)
Ganni Bijou Leopard-Print Cotton-Poplin Shirt
$119 (was $170, now 30% off)
Opening Ceremony Embroidered Crinkled-Shell Track Pants
$123 (was $175, now 30% off)
Paul & Joe Joris Oversized Ribbed-Knit Sweater
$171 (was $285, now 40% off)
Khaite Rebecca Cotton-Poplin Shirt
$231 (was $385, now 40% off)
Jacquemus Camil Suede Pumps
$353 (was $705, now 50% off)
Prada Cable-Knit Mohair-Blend Sweater
$355 (was $710, now 50% off)
Theory Houndstooth Cotton and Wool-Blend Blazer
$417 (was $595, now 30% off)
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

