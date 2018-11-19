Photo: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
It’s only Monday, but your inbox is probably suffering from a blitz of pre–Black Friday sales. Half of them aren’t worth a look, but here’s a sale you’ll want to reserve some time for. Net-a-Porter’s holiday sale kicked off today, and everything from Prada to Theory to Nike is up for deep price reductions. For now, the sale is up to 50 percent off including jewelry, accessories, clothing, and more. It’s a good idea to get on this one early: items are selling out fast. We’ve rounded up 34 of the best deals, so scroll below to see them all.
Nike Air Force I ‘07 LX Leather Sneakers
$81
at Net-a-Porter
James Perse Ribbed Supima Cotton-Jersey Tank
$39
at Net-a-Porter
Madewell The Perfect Summer Frayed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
$81
at Net-a-Porter
Leigh Miller Double Drop Gold Earrings
$119
at Net-a-Porter
Rains Hooded Matte-PU Raincoat
$88
at Net-a-Porter
MICHAEL Michael Kors Embellished Ribbed Cotton-Blend Sweater
$98
at Net-a-Porter
Mansur Gavriel Alpaca and Silk-Blend Pants
$272
at Net-a-Porter
Danse Lente Phoebe Color-Block Leather Shoulder Bag
$273
at Net-a-Porter
Prada Cotton-Poplin Shirt
$345
at Net-a-Porter
Isabel Marant Etoile Cody Oversized Wool-Blend Coat
$441
at Net-a-Porter
By Far Carrie Leather Slingback Sandals
$231
at Net-a-Porter
Ninety Percent Jersey Camisole
$45
at Net-a-Porter
DVF Faux Fur Jacket
$360
at Net-a-Porter
Yasmine Eslami Jeanne Stretch-Tulle Underwired Bra
$98
at Net-a-Porter
Nanushka Aries Belted Satin Midi Skirt
$238
at Net-a-Porter
Trademark Harriet Croc-Effect Leather Tote
$265
at Net-a-Porter
Mansur Gavriel Suede Mules
$255
at Net-a-Porter
Rixo London Lucy Open-Back Silk Midi Dress
$240
at Net-a-Porter
Joseph Merino Wool Sweater
$148
at Net-a-Porter
Ganni Matte Raincoat
$207
at Net-a-Porter
Nanushka Canaan Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Midi Dress
$277
at Net-a-Porter
MICHAEL Michael Kors Ruffled Floral-Print Chiffon Wrap Dress
$123
at Net-a-Porter
Vince Faux Fur Coat
$297
at Net-a-Porter
Staud Rio Shell-Embellished Ribbed Cotton Midi Dress
$118
at Net-a-Porter
Ganni Mayer Double-Breasted Leather-Trimmed Wool Coat
$293
at Net-a-Porter
Stine Goya Jeanne Metallic Stripped Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress
$162
at Net-a-Porter
J. Crew Fontana Belted Wrap-Effect Linen Jumpsuit
$72
at Net-a-Porter
Ganni Bijou Leopard-Print Cotton-Poplin Shirt
$119
at Net-a-Porter
Opening Ceremony Embroidered Crinkled-Shell Track Pants
$123
at Net-a-Porter
Paul & Joe Joris Oversized Ribbed-Knit Sweater
$171
at Net-a-Porter
Khaite Rebecca Cotton-Poplin Shirt
$231
at Net-a-Porter
Jacquemus Camil Suede Pumps
$353
at Net-a-Porter
Prada Cable-Knit Mohair-Blend Sweater
$355
at Net-a-Porter
Theory Houndstooth Cotton and Wool-Blend Blazer
$417
at Net-a-Porter
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.