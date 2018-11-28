Photo: Channel 7 News Australia

The Washington Post decided to try and ruin everyone’s fun on Wednesday with a post filled with information nobody asked for. We were all being by delighted Knickers, the big cow, when they decided to “well, actually” the internet to inform the public that it’s not actually a cow, but a steer.

A steer, the Post and it’s experts explained to us, is a male cow. Not only that, but the particular breed that Knickers is (a Holstein) are usually quite large, growing to be an average of six-feet-tall. They also pointed out that the other cows (not steers) are a different breed, who only average in at four and a half feet tall. So it’s an exaggerated difference in height. Even so Knickers, weighing 2,800 pounds and being six-foot-four-inches tall, is a pretty big fella.

Unsurprisingly, no one wanted this clarification. Even the Post knew that, tweeting “(we will not be reading the replies to this tweet, thx)” after writing that “the big cow is a lie.”

(we will not be reading the replies to this tweet, thx) — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 28, 2018

Hundreds of people responded to the story, issuing various cow puns of discontent. “COWards,,,,,,” wrote one Twitter user. “MOOO… I mean BOOO,” wrote another. “Bullshit,” someone else added. Others described the story as pedantic, and called the report “disgraceful.”

OK I read the WaPo story and it opens with pedantry about the word "cow". Disgraceful, and makes me question their Mueller reporting to be honest. — Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 28, 2018

Listen, facts are important okay? But right now, let us enjoy Knickers the big cow without throwing in technical terms and trying to make it seem like that he’s not an objectively large animal. No one is looking at that steer and thinking, “I’ve seen bigger cows.” He’s absolutely massive!