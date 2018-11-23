The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale

Gifts for everyone, gifts for you. Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you’re looking for basics, Amazon’s Black Friday sale is here for you. If you’re looking for 50% off Prada slingbacks, Nordstrom might be more your speed. They have a lot of cult-favorite, best-sellers on sale for the holidays, including designer pieces and warm winter coats. (There’s one from J.Crew for just $120!) Whether you’re buying gifts for your mom, your dad, a work friend, or yourself, there’s a ton to choose from. We narrowed down some of the best deals for any budget in the list below. (Want more fashion? Check out what we found at Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi!)

$95 at Nordstrom La Mer Mini Miracles Gift Set $95 (was $148, now 36% off) La Mer products are about as luxe as skincare gets, so finding two of them for under $100 is a big deal. This gift set combines two La Mer bestsellers into one pretty suede bag: The original Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, and The Concentrate, a restorative serum that allegedly soothes redness.

$80 at Nordstrom Ugg Dakota Bow Slipper $80 (was $120, now 33% off) Give someone you love the gift of never having cold feet again.

$120 at Nordstrom J. Crew Olga Boiled Wool Topcoat $120 (was $278, now 57% off) A red coat is the perfect balance between a classic piece and a statement.

Available in sizes 2-16 and 4-14P. $120 at Nordstrom Buy

$37 at Nordstrom Fresh Escape to Sugar Lip Set $37 (was $51, now 27% off) The Fresh Sugar Lip Treatments are incredible. They're moisturizing, long-lasting, and the tinted options give your lips a really natural swath of color. This set combines four: Rosé Lip Treatment (tinted), Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment, Dream Lip Treatment (tinted), and the original Lip Treatment. Considering that one of these Lip Treatments alone runs at $24, the set of four is too good to pass up.

$399 at Nordstrom Stuart Weitzman Eldridge Over the Knee Boot $399 (was $798, now 50% off) With a high-quality pair of over-the-knee boots, you don't have to worry as much about them slipping or losing their shape. You can instead focus on looking like Ariana Grande.

$84 at Nordstrom Nike Air Max 1 Premium SC Sneaker $84 (was $140, now 40% off) Trendy, but not too trendy.

$690 at Nordstrom Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Leather Foldover Flap Crossbody Bag $690 (was $1,150, now 40% off) This bag looks simple until you read the very long embossed logo on the front flap.

$114 at Nordstrom Diptyque Légende du Nord Candle Set The holiday collection from Diptyque this year does not disappoint. It contains the "Legend of the North" trio of exclusive scents: Sapin de Lumière, Baume de Ambre, and Amande Exquise. This mix of pine tree, amberwood, and almond are the perfect way to give your home that cozy, winter vibe.

$59 at Nordstrom Halogen Relaxed V-Neck Cashmere Sweater $59 (was $89, now 34% off) At 33 percent off, it’s time to stock up on cheap cashmere.

Available in sizes XS-XXL and XXSP-XLP. $59 at Nordstrom Buy

$540 at Nordstrom Tumi Alpha 2 Continental 22-Inch Carry-On $540 (was $675, now 20% off) Luggage so fancy nobody will think you got it on sale.

$225 at Nordstrom Isabel Marant Étoile Kimo Stripe Detail Sweater $225 (was $450, now 50% off) A sporty look, but for people who prefer a classic Parisian style over any kind of athleisure.

Available in sizes 2-12. $225 at Nordstrom Buy

$342 at Nordstrom Tricot Comme des Garcons Checked Wool & Mohair Scarf $342 (was $570, now 40% off) Perfect if Lenny Kravitz is your style icon.

$18 at Nordstrom Caudalié Hand Cream Trio $18 (was $24, now 25% off) Hand creams are one of the best gifts. It's like the beauty equivalent of getting new socks: you never think you want them, then you get them and realize just how nice they are. These Caudalié versions are pretty, fancy, and great for literally everyone you know.

$120 at Nordstrom Avec Les Filles Notch Collar Faux Fur Coat $120 (was $249, now 52% off) Give into your desire to dress like a muppet.

Available in sizes S-L. $120 at Nordstrom Buy

$450 at Nordstrom Prada Cloudbust Logo Hook & Loop Sneaker $450 (was $750, now 40% off) Prada's Linea Rossa collection is scorching hot, but these sneakers are surprisingly wearable, even if you have an aversion to neon.

$357 at Nordstrom Rag & Bone Atlas Concept Leather Shoulder Bag $357 (was $595, now 40% off) This bag can be completely undone so it lays flat. Perfect for frequent fliers.

$700 at Nordstrom Fleurette Notch Collar Wool Coat $700 (was $1,049, now 33% off) The kind of coat you can say ’til death do us part to.

Available in sizes 0-16 and 2P-12P. $700 at Nordstrom Buy

$85 at Nordstrom Le Labo The Discovery Set These fancy fragrances have become a cult favorite in recent years. Santal 33 is probably the best-known Le Labo scent, but there are 15 other really great varieties as well, including Rose 31 and Vetiver 46. Try them all via this handy sampler set before deciding which perfume to splurge on.

$398 at Nordstrom Tibi Georgette Side Toggle Tie Dress $398 (was $795, now 50% off) Black Friday is also the perfect time to get a deal on holiday dresses for the next month. This red Tibi number works, and you can continue to wear it year-round.

Available in sizes XS-XL. $398 at Nordstrom Buy

$28 at Nordstrom BP Crop Puffer Jacket $28 (was $69, now 59% off) At $28, you can afford to buy into the puffy-coat trend.

Available in sizes XXS-4X. $28 at Nordstrom Buy

$153 at Nordstrom Reformation Zelda Double Slit Dress $153 (was $218, now 30% off) Get Instagram’s favorite brand at 30 percent off (they’re sustainable, too).

Available in sizes 0-12. $153 at Nordstrom Buy

$450 at Nordstrom Prada Logo Bow Slingback Pump $450 (was $750, now 40% off) Will today be the day you become the owner of some space-age Prada slingbacks? Doesn't that sound nice?

$45 at Nordstrom NARS Riot Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set $45 (was $104, now 57% off) You read that correctly: This gift set includes four NARS matte lip pencils (plus case) for only $45. The limited-edition colors include dusty rose "Clash," magenta "Wasted," deep crimson "Riot," and wine-colored "Rebel." It's a perfect gift for anyone who loves a bold lip color.

$474 at Nordstrom JW Anderson Cable Shoulder Wool & Cashmere Sweater $474 (was $790, now 40% off) This sweater is everything a sweater should be: made from fine materials and full of beautiful detail.

$100 at Nordstrom Levi's Faux Leather Fashion Belted Moto Jacket $100 (was $168, now 40% off) Sale price + vegan leather = mostly guilt-free leather jacket. Basic math.

$400 at Nordstrom Dyson Your Blow Out, Your OUAI Gift Set $400 (was $466, now 14% off) If you've ever been curious about the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, now is the time to buy. This gift set includes the coveted Hair Dryer, plus three of the best-selling Ouai styling products: a full-size Wave Spray, a full-size Hair Oil, and a travel-size Dry Texture Foam. It's a great deal for anyone who has been chasing the perfect blow out.