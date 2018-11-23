gone sale-ing

The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale

Gifts for everyone, gifts for you. Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you’re looking for basics, Amazon’s Black Friday sale is here for you. If you’re looking for 50% off Prada slingbacks, Nordstrom might be more your speed. They have a lot of cult-favorite, best-sellers on sale for the holidays, including designer pieces and warm winter coats. (There’s one from J.Crew for just $120!) Whether you’re buying gifts for your mom, your dad, a work friend, or yourself, there’s a ton to choose from. We narrowed down some of the best deals for any budget in the list below. (Want more fashion? Check out what we found at Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi!)

La Mer Mini Miracles Gift Set
$95 (was $148, now 36% off)

La Mer products are about as luxe as skincare gets, so finding two of them for under $100 is a big deal. This gift set combines two La Mer bestsellers into one pretty suede bag: The original Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, and The Concentrate, a restorative serum that allegedly soothes redness.

Ugg Dakota Bow Slipper
$80 (was $120, now 33% off)

Give someone you love the gift of never having cold feet again.

J. Crew Olga Boiled Wool Topcoat
$120 (was $278, now 57% off)

A red coat is the perfect balance between a classic piece and a statement.
Available in sizes 2-16 and 4-14P.

Fresh Escape to Sugar Lip Set
$37 (was $51, now 27% off)

The Fresh Sugar Lip Treatments are incredible. They’re moisturizing, long-lasting, and the tinted options give your lips a really natural swath of color. This set combines four: Rosé Lip Treatment (tinted), Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment, Dream Lip Treatment (tinted), and the original Lip Treatment. Considering that one of these Lip Treatments alone runs at $24, the set of four is too good to pass up.

Stuart Weitzman Eldridge Over the Knee Boot
$399 (was $798, now 50% off)

With a high-quality pair of over-the-knee boots, you don’t have to worry as much about them slipping or losing their shape. You can instead focus on looking like Ariana Grande.

Nike Air Max 1 Premium SC Sneaker
$84 (was $140, now 40% off)

Trendy, but not too trendy.

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Leather Foldover Flap Crossbody Bag
$690 (was $1,150, now 40% off)

This bag looks simple until you read the very long embossed logo on the front flap.

Tibi Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
$237 (was $395, now 40% off)

If all that Thanksgiving food makes you want to cozy up inside a giant furry coat, we suggest this one.
Available in sizes XS-L.

Diptyque Légende du Nord Candle Set
$114 at Nordstrom

The holiday collection from Diptyque this year does not disappoint. It contains the “Legend of the North” trio of exclusive scents: Sapin de Lumière, Baume de Ambre, and Amande Exquise. This mix of pine tree, amberwood, and almond are the perfect way to give your home that cozy, winter vibe.

Halogen Relaxed V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
$59 (was $89, now 34% off)

At 33 percent off, it’s time to stock up on cheap cashmere.
Available in sizes XS-XXL and XXSP-XLP.

Tumi Alpha 2 Continental 22-Inch Carry-On
$540 (was $675, now 20% off)

Luggage so fancy nobody will think you got it on sale.

Isabel Marant Étoile Kimo Stripe Detail Sweater
$225 (was $450, now 50% off)

A sporty look, but for people who prefer a classic Parisian style over any kind of athleisure.
Available in sizes 2-12.

Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot
$100 (was $120, now 17% off)

They’re practical, but also pretty.

Tricot Comme des Garcons Checked Wool & Mohair Scarf
$342 (was $570, now 40% off)

Perfect if Lenny Kravitz is your style icon.

Caudalié Hand Cream Trio
$18 (was $24, now 25% off)

Hand creams are one of the best gifts. It’s like the beauty equivalent of getting new socks: you never think you want them, then you get them and realize just how nice they are. These Caudalié versions are pretty, fancy, and great for literally everyone you know.

Avec Les Filles Notch Collar Faux Fur Coat
$120 (was $249, now 52% off)

Give into your desire to dress like a muppet.
Available in sizes S-L.

Prada Cloudbust Logo Hook & Loop Sneaker
$450 (was $750, now 40% off)

Prada’s Linea Rossa collection is scorching hot, but these sneakers are surprisingly wearable, even if you have an aversion to neon.

Rag & Bone Atlas Concept Leather Shoulder Bag
$357 (was $595, now 40% off)

This bag can be completely undone so it lays flat. Perfect for frequent fliers.

Fleurette Notch Collar Wool Coat
$700 (was $1,049, now 33% off)

The kind of coat you can say ’til death do us part to.
Available in sizes 0-16 and 2P-12P.

Le Labo The Discovery Set
$85 at Nordstrom

These fancy fragrances have become a cult favorite in recent years. Santal 33 is probably the best-known Le Labo scent, but there are 15 other really great varieties as well, including Rose 31 and Vetiver 46. Try them all via this handy sampler set before deciding which perfume to splurge on.

Tibi Georgette Side Toggle Tie Dress
$398 (was $795, now 50% off)

Black Friday is also the perfect time to get a deal on holiday dresses for the next month. This red Tibi number works, and you can continue to wear it year-round.
Available in sizes XS-XL.

BP Crop Puffer Jacket
$28 (was $69, now 59% off)

At $28, you can afford to buy into the puffy-coat trend.
Available in sizes XXS-4X.

Reformation Zelda Double Slit Dress
$153 (was $218, now 30% off)

Get Instagram’s favorite brand at 30 percent off (they’re sustainable, too).
Available in sizes 0-12.

Prada Logo Bow Slingback Pump
$450 (was $750, now 40% off)

Will today be the day you become the owner of some space-age Prada slingbacks? Doesn’t that sound nice?

NARS Riot Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set
$45 (was $104, now 57% off)

You read that correctly: This gift set includes four NARS matte lip pencils (plus case) for only $45. The limited-edition colors include dusty rose “Clash,” magenta “Wasted,” deep crimson “Riot,” and wine-colored “Rebel.” It’s a perfect gift for anyone who loves a bold lip color.

Leith High Waist Flare Pants
$28 (was $69, now 59% off)

Everyone can use more fun work pants. Plus, they’re kind of sailor-y.

JW Anderson Cable Shoulder Wool & Cashmere Sweater
$474 (was $790, now 40% off)

This sweater is everything a sweater should be: made from fine materials and full of beautiful detail.

Levi’s Faux Leather Fashion Belted Moto Jacket
$100 (was $168, now 40% off)

Sale price + vegan leather = mostly guilt-free leather jacket. Basic math.

Dyson Your Blow Out, Your OUAI Gift Set
$400 (was $466, now 14% off)

If you’ve ever been curious about the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, now is the time to buy. This gift set includes the coveted Hair Dryer, plus three of the best-selling Ouai styling products: a full-size Wave Spray, a full-size Hair Oil, and a travel-size Dry Texture Foam. It’s a great deal for anyone who has been chasing the perfect blow out.

