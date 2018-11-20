tis the season

A One-Stop Shop for Unexpected Gifts

Wouldn’t it be nice if people just told you what they wanted for the holidays? My rule of thumb for when you’re truly stumped about what to buy someone: You can never go wrong with quirk. A levitating planter or a fancy mini espresso machine is way more memorable than, say, a generic pair of mittens. Nordstrom knows this, which is why its new Bright+Merry Pop-In is full of unusual little presents for everyone in your life.

Merry+Bright is the latest pop-up space within the retailer’s Pop-In@Nordstrom series, a collection of items specially curated by the company’s Creative Projects VP, Olivia Kim. It’s also the first pop-in to land as a physical space in New York City.

Until January 6, shoppers can visit the Nordstrom Men’s store on 57th street for a very colorful and quirky selection of gifts. From the obscure (like painted, wooden dolls and a miniature eggplant puzzle from Areaware) to the kitschy-yet-useful (like a luxe seltzer maker or a fancy USB hub), there’s hundreds of gifts to choose from. Rather shop from the comfort of your own bed? Don’t worry, you can browse the pop-in online. Scroll below to see a few of the gifts we have our eye on.

Dream Cable Bite BIG Cable Accessory
Dream Cable Bite BIG Cable Accessory
$13 at Nordstrom
$13 at Nordstrom
Buy
Areaware Little Puzzle Thing Miniature Jigsaw Puzzle
Areaware Little Puzzle Thing Miniature Jigsaw Puzzle
$15 at Nordstrom
$15 at Nordstrom
Buy
Verloop Knit Bottle Sleeve
Verloop Knit Bottle Sleeve
$19 at Nordstrom
$19 at Nordstrom
Buy
Boy Smells Cinderose Scented Candle
Boy Smells Cinderose Scented Candle
$32 at Nordstrom
$32 at Nordstrom
Buy
Lexon Peas USB Charging Hub
Lexon Peas USB Charging Hub
$32 at Nordstrom
$32 at Nordstrom
Buy
Lomography Simple Use Black & White Film Camera
Lomography Simple Use Black & White Film Camera
$17 at Nordstrom
$17 at Nordstrom
Buy
Campo White Ceramic Diffuser
Campo White Ceramic Diffuser
$97 at Nordstrom
$97 at Nordstrom
Buy
Pawmain Pack of 3 Pupreme Tennis Balls
Pawmain Pack of 3 Pupreme Tennis Balls
$20 at Nordstrom
$20 at Nordstrom
Buy
Vitra Morrison Rotary Tray
Vitra Morrison Rotary Tray
$80 at Nordstrom
$80 at Nordstrom
Buy
Verloop Scarf Scarf Scarf Scarf
Verloop Scarf Scarf Scarf Scarf
$88 at Nordstrom
$88 at Nordstrom
Buy
Wild & Woolly Genuine Mink Fur Pom Bobby Pin
Wild & Woolly Genuine Mink Fur Pom Bobby Pin
$30 at Nordstrom
$30 at Nordstrom
Buy
Soda Says x Wacaco Minipresso GR Portable Espresso Machine
Soda Says x Wacaco Minipresso GR Portable Espresso Machine
$50 at Nordstrom
$50 at Nordstrom
Buy
Susan Alexandra Treasure Earrings
Susan Alexandra Treasure Earrings
$155 at Nordstrom
$155 at Nordstrom
Buy
M3D Micro+ 3D Printer
M3D Micro+ 3D Printer
$349 at Nordstrom
$349 at Nordstrom
Buy
AARKE Sparkling Water Maker
AARKE Sparkling Water Maker
$199 at Nordstrom
$199 at Nordstrom
Buy
Soda Says x Awair 2nd Edition Air Quality Tracker
Soda Says x Awair 2nd Edition Air Quality Tracker
$199 at Nordstrom
$199 at Nordstrom
Buy
Vitra Mini Heart Shaped Cone Chair
Vitra Mini Heart Shaped Cone Chair
$335 at Nordstrom
$335 at Nordstrom
Buy

A One-Stop Shop for Unexpected Gifts