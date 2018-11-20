A One-Stop Shop for Unexpected Gifts

Wouldn’t it be nice if people just told you what they wanted for the holidays? My rule of thumb for when you’re truly stumped about what to buy someone: You can never go wrong with quirk. A levitating planter or a fancy mini espresso machine is way more memorable than, say, a generic pair of mittens. Nordstrom knows this, which is why its new Bright+Merry Pop-In is full of unusual little presents for everyone in your life.
Merry+Bright is the latest pop-up space within the retailer’s Pop-In@Nordstrom series, a collection of items specially curated by the company’s Creative Projects VP, Olivia Kim. It’s also the first pop-in to land as a physical space in New York City.
Until January 6, shoppers can visit the Nordstrom Men’s store on 57th street for a very colorful and quirky selection of gifts. From the obscure (like painted, wooden dolls and a miniature eggplant puzzle from Areaware) to the kitschy-yet-useful (like a luxe seltzer maker or a fancy USB hub), there’s hundreds of gifts to choose from. Rather shop from the comfort of your own bed? Don’t worry, you can browse the pop-in online. Scroll below to see a few of the gifts we have our eye on.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.