Breakfast Foods Worth Serving at a Black-Tie Wedding

Bloody Mary tartines to start, duck-confit hash for the main course, and other “morning” meals to serve — no matter the time of your reception.

Bloody Mary Tartines & Grain Bowls

Appetizer (L): Puff-pastry tartlets with tomato wedges, edible flowers, and sea salt.

Main (R): Quinoa with carrots, avocado, beets, butternut squash, radishes, zucchini, and edible farm flowers.

Catered by Marcey Brownstein Catering & Events.

Ube French-Toast Soldiers & Truffled Tacos

Appetizer (L): Ube french-toast soldiers with dulce de leche and figs.

Main (R): Fresh flour tortillas with soft scrambled egg and black truffle.

Catered by Lalito.

Caramelized-Banana Cups & Cap’n Crunch Chicken and Waffles

Appetizer (L): Caramelized-banana cups with Nutella on puff pastry.

Main (R): Cap’n Crunch chicken and waffles with sweet-potato–sunchoke purée, sliced radish, and honey Sriracha.

Catered by Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs.

Caviar-and-Avocado Toasts & Fall-Vegetable Hash

Appetizer (bottom): Caviar-and-avocado toasts with Pointy Snout caviar, radish, and microgreens on multigrain bread.

Main (top): Fall-vegetable hash with butternut squash, Tuscan kale, oyster mushrooms, prosciutto di Parma, and soft-boiled egg.

Catered by Woldy Kusina.

Goat Cheese Gougères & Duck Confit Hash

Appetizer (L): Goat-cheese gougères with fig compote.

Main (R): Duck-confit hash with fingerling potatoes and crispy shallots.

Catered by Upper Story by Charlie Palmer.

Buttermilk-Biscuit Bar & Shrimp and Grits

Appetizer (L): Buttermilk-biscuit bar with sausage gravy, homemade jams,

honey butter, and honey.

Main (R): Shrimp and grits with andouille sausage.

Catered by Pies ’n’ Thighs.

BK Appetizing & Strawberry-and-Ricotta Crostini

Appetizer (L): BK appetizing with bagels, smoked salmon, whitefish salad, paddlefish roe, smoked-beet-pastrami Reubens, truffled duck-liver mousse,

and market-vegetable pickles.

Main (R): Strawberry-and-ricotta crostini with edible flowers and sorghum syrup.

Catered by Patina Events at Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

