A Photographer Travels Through Finland With Her Dog

Photo: Maria Vanonen

This fall, Maria Vanonen and her 5-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, Yoda, set off for a trip through Finland. “When [Yoda] came to us I started snapping pictures of her and soon discovered I actually like photographing so I got my first camera. This was back in 2014. Since then I’ve documented our travels together,” Vanonen says. “She loves to travel and take it easy but is always up for a good hike.”

“Finland is over 1,000 km long so the seasons change at different times here. I wanted to experience autumn foliage from the beginning in the Finnish Lapland [until] the end in Southern Finland.” Vanonen made a point to drive slow through the Finnish forests to take in every last bit of the “orange-yellow dream.” One thing’s for sure, the pair makes a strong case for taking your dog with you on your next trip.