Princess Beatrice Has a Very Rich New Boyfriend

Princess Beatrice. Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Good news from Buckingham Palace: Princess Beatrice is dating someone — and it turns out he is very rich, the Daily Mail reports.

We last saw Princess Beatrice (well, she has been out and about quite a bit, but this was the most notable sighting) at the royal wedding of her younger sister Princess Eugenie to Casamigos ambassador Jack Brooksbank. Do you remember how Princess Beatrice read an excerpt from the decidedly un-romantic The Great Gatsby at the wedding? I do. I cannot get it out of my head, actually. It haunts me.

Anyway, if you were wondering how Princess Beatrice (she of royal hat fame) is doing in the love department, it seems all is going well for her, which I am genuinely glad to hear.

According to the Daily Mail, the royal is dating Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a “multi-millionaire property tycoon.” The Sun notes that Edoardo is the stepson of a late friend of a former prime minister, which is fancy, and he’s 34. Included in the Sun’s “Who is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi?” post is the fact that he is a divorcee, has a 2-year-old son named Wolfie, and that he specializes in “discreetly funding and developing multi-million pound homes for rich clients.” Ohh la la!

The couple reportedly met in September, a month before Princess Eugenie got hitched, after being introduced by a “mutual chum.” Per the Sun:

“They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together. They’ve been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time. They could even be tying the knot in 2019 — it’s already been discussed by her friends.”

A potential royal wedding to hypothetically look forward to in 2019? I love royal love!