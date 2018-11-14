The Queen Will Finally Knight an American Fashion Designer

Ralph Lauren. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Fifty years of Ralph Lauren has paid off. The designer will be the first American fashion designer to receive an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II. His designs are popular among the royals, and Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle have all worn Ralph Lauren to high-profile events.

Next year, the queen will give Lauren an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE). Other Americans have been given honorary knighthoods, but Lauren is the first to receive one for services to fashion. Several U.S. presidents, Angela Landsbury, Angelina Jolie, and Steven Spielberg have all also been recognized by the Queen.

It’s been a big year already for Lauren. He’s been celebrating his label’s 50th anniversary, which culminated in a giant party/fashion show attended everyone from Oprah and Robert De Niro to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. What better way to cap off the semi-century of Ralph Lauren than an honor from the queen? Congrats to Ralph, polo shirts, and all the dogs who have starred in his advertisements.