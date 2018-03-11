Why Is Rebel Wilson Blocking Black Critics?

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson, who has openly discussed and joked about her weight, will soon star in Isn’t It Romantic, a romantic comedy about romantic comedies. The actress took to Twitter this weekend to say that she is the first plus-size woman to star in a romantic comedy — a false claim that was quickly refuted by many, particularly people of color. Wilson’s tweet ignored the several black women who have starred in romantic comedies, like Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique.

I still can’t believe that Rebel Wilson doubled down on the lie that she’s the first fat actress to star in a rom-com. Like Mo’Nique didn’t snag a handsome doctor in Phat Girlz! Like Queen Latifah didn’t get Common AND LL Cool J! — Evette Dionne 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@freeblackgirl) November 3, 2018

Instead of apologizing via Notes app, as so many who mess up on Twitter do, Wilson’s response was to block her critics. She’s blocked so many people that they’re now using a hashtag: #RebelWilsonBlockedMe.

Ha ha! We serving mimosas at the #RebelWilsonBlockedMe meeting this morning? pic.twitter.com/xgXekYNUVD — ReBecca “Rebel Wilson Blocked Me” Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) November 4, 2018

::grin:: #RebelWilsonBlockedMe



(I didn't even say anything super harsh)



Where's the party? pic.twitter.com/piTogG707E — Geek Ghoul Diva 👻 (@geekgirldiva) November 4, 2018

I shared my honest & respectful thoughts on Rebel Wilson’s erasure of iconic plus sized women before her.



Her blocking a fellow plus woman in this industry is a reminder that she doesn’t want to acknowledge her plus peers but rather ignore them entirely. pic.twitter.com/icUvY9QrCR — Nabela (@Nabela) November 3, 2018

Hey my sweet sister. Let’s please not allow this business to erase our talent with giving grey areas and technicalities. Take a moment and know the history. DON’T BE A PART OF ERASING IT. I wish you the best. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) November 3, 2018

Wilson tweeted that she believes there is a “grey area” about whether Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique could be considered plus-size, and whether their films were categorized as single-lead romantic comedies. She also said she will address the criticism while promoting the film “in proper forums.” In a response to a critical tweet by Mo’Nique, Wilson wrote, “it was never my intention to erase anyone else’s achievements and I adore you and Queen Latifah so so much x I support all plus size ladies and everything positive we are doing together.”

Great points honey, thank you x will address when promoting the film in proper forums. I’m all about supporting plus size women and I work so hard to do so. I never want to disrespect anyone ❤️ — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 3, 2018

Hi Monique, it was never my intention to erase anyone else’s achievements and I adore you and Queen Latifah so so much x I support all plus size ladies and everything positive we are doing together ❤️ — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 3, 2018

Time will tell whether Wilson will own up to her missteps, and whether her critics will forgive her. In the meantime, she’s hoping Liam Hemsworth in a towel will effectively distract everyone.