Holiday Party Idea: Make Everyone Dress Like Cake

Photo: CYRUS MCCRIMMON/Denver Post via Getty Images

All good parties begin and end with dessert.

About ten years ago, I decided it would be fun to make a red velvet cake from scratch for Christmas. My mom gave me a yellowing recipe she’d clipped and saved from the New York Times which called for three layers and a cream cheese frosting. It was so good that we decided to make it a tradition. Not only have I baked the cake every single year since, but we’ve invented an entire occasion around it: The Red Velvet Party.

Red velvet cake is not a dessert most people eat regularly. Something about its color, texture, and name makes it well-suited for special occasions, specifically fancy ones. In the Victorian era, “velvet cake” was considered a fancy dessert for its soft, moist texture, which is the result of cocoa powder being mixed with flour. And velvet fabric is historically associated with kings and queens for its high production cost and scarcity. King Richard II of England, for example, allegedly wrote in his will that he wanted his entire body be clothed in velveto when he eventually died in 1400. Nice.

The “red” part of red velvet cake is less clear, but it’s said to have come in because of the dessert’s similarity to Devil’s food, which also became popular during the Victorian era. (The Devil is red, apparently.) The use of brown sugar might have also been a factor. During the Great Depression, Adams Extract company introduced the dessert to mainstream Americans by being the first to sell red food coloring with cake recipe cards. By the 1950s, though, red velvet had reclaimed its status as an elite treat when it was added to the menu at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York City.

Personally, I love chocolate cake just as much as I love dressing up and hosting holiday parties, so a red velvet–themed event seemed like a natural combination of all my interests. I also like telling people what to do, so of course, I enforce a strict dress code every year. Rarely do people follow it — I’m learning that red velvet in general is an acquired taste — but when they do, I’m sure to reward them with an extra slice of devilish deliciousness.

Below, some suggestions on what to wear to your own Red Velvet party (and mine). See you there, fancy friends!

Eloquii Velvet Pleated Jumpsuit
Eloquii Velvet Pleated Jumpsuit
$70 at Eloquii
$70 (was $140, now 50% off)

Available in sizes 20–26.

$70 at Eloquii
Buy
with code: FRENZY
L’Academie The Victoire Bodysuit
L’Academie The Victoire Bodysuit
$178 at Revolve

Available in sizes XXS–XL.

$178 at Revolve
Buy
& Other Stories High Waisted Velvet Pants
& Other Stories High Waisted Velvet Pants
$119 at & Other Stories

Available in sizes 0–10.

$119 at & Other Stories
Buy
Eloquii Velvet Wrap Dress
Eloquii Velvet Wrap Dress
$70 at Eloquii
$70 (was $140, now 50% off)

Available in sizes 14–26.

$70 at Eloquii
Buy
with code: FRENZY
Dr. Denim Sacha Velvet Shirt
Dr. Denim Sacha Velvet Shirt
$85 at Revolve

Available in sizes XS–L.

$85 at Revolve
Buy
& Other Stories Trio Zipper Velvet Pants
& Other Stories Trio Zipper Velvet Pants
$99 at & Other Stories

Available in sizes 0–10.

$99 at & Other Stories
Buy
I.N.C. Velvet Blazer
I.N.C. Velvet Blazer
$70 at Macy’s
$70 (was $100, now 30% off)

Available in sizes 1X–3X.

$70 at Macy’s
Buy
& Other Stories Velvet Twist Knot Hairband
& Other Stories Velvet Twist Knot Hairband
$29 at & Other Stories
$29 at & Other Stories
Buy
Chelsea28 Velvet Midi Dress
Chelsea28 Velvet Midi Dress
$129 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes M–XXL.

$129 at Nordstrom
Buy
Namjosh Velvet Bow Pony Holder
Namjosh Velvet Bow Pony Holder
$25 at Shopbop
$25 at Shopbop
Buy
J.Crew Faux Wrap Velvet Top
J.Crew Faux Wrap Velvet Top
$59 at Nordstrom
$59 (was $98, now 40% off)

Available in sizes 00–16.

$59 at Nordstrom
Buy
Vince Camuto Draped Velvet Sheath Dress
Vince Camuto Draped Velvet Sheath Dress
$168 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 14–24.

$168 at Nordstrom
Buy
The Row Elodie Velvet Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats
The Row Elodie Velvet Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats
$286 at Saks Off Fifth
$286 (was $795, now 64% off)

Available in sizes 5.5–10.

$286 at Saks Off Fifth
Buy
Loeffler Randall Leily Pumps
Loeffler Randall Leily Pumps
$263 at Zappos
$263 (was $375, now 30% off)

Available in sizes 5.5–11.

$263 at Zappos
Buy
Topshop Velvet Cycling Shorts
Topshop Velvet Cycling Shorts
$26 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 2–10.

$26 at Nordstrom
Buy
Tara Zadeh Azar velvet clutch
Tara Zadeh Azar velvet clutch
$283 at Net-a-Porter
$283 (was $565, now 50% off)
$283 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Nike Classic Cortez SE Sneaker
Nike Classic Cortez SE Sneaker
$90 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 5–12.

$90 at Nordstrom
Buy
Attico Crystal-embellished velvet slingback pumps
Attico Crystal-embellished velvet slingback pumps
$813 at MATCHESFASHION
$813 (was $1,355, now 40% off)

Available in sizes 6–11.

$813 at MATCHESFASHION
Buy

