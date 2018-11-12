always shopping

17 Red Winter Coats to Stand Out in the Crowd

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

Most people shopping for a new coat will buy a black one. You know it’ll camouflage coffee stains, hide wear-and-tear, and remain stylish in five years. But when you stare into a sea of identical black puffers and pea coats, everything feels a little sad. Winter leeches the color from everything so why not be the bright spot in the crowd? A rich red style does just that. And it is in a sweet spot between “on trend” and “classic.” Whether you’re looking for an of-the-moment evening coat like a faux-fur, or if you’re reading to commit to an investment coat, we’ve found a style for you. Shop the story below.

If You Want Something Expensive Looking

Oversized Alpaca Blend Coat
Oversized Alpaca Blend Coat
$249 at & Other Stories

Is it Burberry? Max Mara? Loro Piana? Just smile and let them decide.
Available in sizes 0–10.

$249 at & Other Stories
Buy

If You Want a Good Basic

Madewell Hollis Double Breasted Coat
Madewell Hollis Double Breasted Coat
$228 at Nordstrom

It’ll match everything just as well as any black peacoat.
Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$228 at Nordstrom
Buy

If You Want a Cool Faux Fur

I.N.C. Plus Size Faux-Fur Teddy Coat
I.N.C. Plus Size Faux-Fur Teddy Coat
$190 at Macy’s

At just under $200 it’s an easy way to buy into the trend. This one is particularly fun because it hits at the hip and feels less formal than a longer style.
Available in sizes 1X–3X.

$190 at Macy’s
Buy

If You Want a New Work Coat

Vero Moda Curve Double Breasted Overcoat
Vero Moda Curve Double Breasted Overcoat
$127 at ASOS

Throw it over a blouse and a pair of menswear-inspired trousers for a stylish office outfit.
Available in sizes 14–20.

$127 at ASOS
Buy

If You’re Into the Grunge Revival

Glamorous Curve Longline Check Coat
Glamorous Curve Longline Check Coat
$127 at ASOS

Paired with combat boots of course.
Available in sizes 14–16.

$127 at ASOS
Buy

If You Want an Elegant Option

Puff Sleeve Detail Coat
Puff Sleeve Detail Coat
$160 at Eloquii

The puffy sleeves make for a lovely touch — just look at this beautiful photo by Lily Cummings.
Available in sizes 14–28.

$160 at Eloquii
Buy

If You Want a Fancier Faux Fur

Shrimps Kassidy Crystal-Embellished Faux-Fur Coat
Shrimps Kassidy Crystal-Embellished Faux-Fur Coat
$723 at Matches Fashion

Don’t write it off as a holiday only coat — try it with jeans and sneakers in the new year.
Available in sizes 6–14 U.K.

$723 at Matches Fashion
Buy

If You Want to Be Cozy

Michael Lo Sordo Fili Faux Fur Coat
Michael Lo Sordo Fili Faux Fur Coat
$640 at Net-A-Porter

An acceptable way to wear a bathrobe outdoors.
Available in sizes 6–12 U.K.

$640 at Net-A-Porter
Buy

If You Want a Super Plush Faux Fur

Diane Von Furstenberg Faux Fur Jacket
Diane Von Furstenberg Faux Fur Jacket
$600 at Net-A-Porter

You’ll want to bury yourself in its softness.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$600 at Net-A-Porter
Buy

If You Want a Slick Vegan Option

Nanushka Hide Oversized Vegan Leather Jacket
Nanushka Hide Oversized Vegan Leather Jacket
$625 at Net-A-Porter

We’re a big fan of Nanushka’s vegan leather and this jacket is a particular favorite.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$625 at Net-A-Porter
Buy

If Your Head Gets Cold, Too

Just Female Puffy Down Jacket
Just Female Puffy Down Jacket
$260 at Need Supply Co.

Hey, it does!
Available in sizes S–M.

$260 at Need Supply Co.
Buy

If You Want to Be Extremely Warm

Canada Goose ‘Rideau’ Slim Fit Down Parka
Canada Goose ‘Rideau’ Slim Fit Down Parka
$750 at Nordstrom

For when that inevitable polar vortex hits.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$750 at Nordstrom
Buy

If You Know Red Is Your Color

Max Mara Burgos Coat
Max Mara Burgos Coat
$975 at Matches Fashion

Nothing says “true love” like Max Mara.
Available in sizes 4–18 U.K.

$975 at Matches Fashion
Buy

If You Want a Great Work Coat

Loro Piana Fleurette Wool Long Coat
Loro Piana Fleurette Wool Long Coat
$980 at Nordstrom
$980 (was $1,400, now 30% off)

Yes, the price tag is kind of intimidating but Fleurette sources from Loro Piana, one of the fanciest textile companies in the world.
Available in sizes 14–24.

$980 at Nordstrom
Buy

If You Want a Functional Coat

Universal Standard Short Puffer Jacket
Universal Standard Short Puffer Jacket
$160 at Nordstrom

With this jacket you’re getting a stylish puffer that’s also thoughtfully designed with knit wrist warmers.
Available in sizes 4XS–2XL.

$160 at Nordstrom
Buy

If Hype Is Life

Isabel Marant Étoile Cray Longline Puffer Coat
Isabel Marant Étoile Cray Longline Puffer Coat
$1,075 at Nordstrom

The coat to wear with anything in your sneaker collection.
Available in sizes S–M.

$1,075 at Nordstrom
Buy

If You’re Minimalist Who Loves Color

Helmut Lang Belted Wool Blanket Coat
Helmut Lang Belted Wool Blanket Coat
$777 at Nordstrom
$777 (was $1,295, now 40% off)

No buttons, no frills, just a swath of red wool. (Belt optional).
Available in sizes XS–L.

$777 at Nordstrom
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
17 Red Winter Coats to Stand Out in the Crowd