17 Red Winter Coats to Stand Out in the Crowd

Most people shopping for a new coat will buy a black one. You know it’ll camouflage coffee stains, hide wear-and-tear, and remain stylish in five years. But when you stare into a sea of identical black puffers and pea coats, everything feels a little sad. Winter leeches the color from everything so why not be the bright spot in the crowd? A rich red style does just that. And it is in a sweet spot between “on trend” and “classic.” Whether you’re looking for an of-the-moment evening coat like a faux-fur, or if you’re reading to commit to an investment coat, we’ve found a style for you. Shop the story below.

If You Want Something Expensive Looking

If You Want a Good Basic

$228 at Nordstrom Madewell Hollis Double Breasted Coat It’ll match everything just as well as any black peacoat.

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

If You Want a Cool Faux Fur

$190 at Macy’s I.N.C. Plus Size Faux-Fur Teddy Coat At just under $200 it’s an easy way to buy into the trend. This one is particularly fun because it hits at the hip and feels less formal than a longer style.

Available in sizes 1X–3X.

If You Want a New Work Coat

$127 at ASOS Vero Moda Curve Double Breasted Overcoat Throw it over a blouse and a pair of menswear-inspired trousers for a stylish office outfit.

Available in sizes 14–20.

If You’re Into the Grunge Revival

If You Want an Elegant Option

$160 at Eloquii Puff Sleeve Detail Coat The puffy sleeves make for a lovely touch — just look at this beautiful photo by Lily Cummings.

Available in sizes 14–28.

If You Want a Fancier Faux Fur

$723 at Matches Fashion Shrimps Kassidy Crystal-Embellished Faux-Fur Coat Don’t write it off as a holiday only coat — try it with jeans and sneakers in the new year.

Available in sizes 6–14 U.K.

If You Want to Be Cozy

$640 at Net-A-Porter Michael Lo Sordo Fili Faux Fur Coat An acceptable way to wear a bathrobe outdoors.

Available in sizes 6–12 U.K.

If You Want a Super Plush Faux Fur

$600 at Net-A-Porter Diane Von Furstenberg Faux Fur Jacket You’ll want to bury yourself in its softness.

Available in sizes XS–L.

If You Want a Slick Vegan Option

$625 at Net-A-Porter Nanushka Hide Oversized Vegan Leather Jacket We’re a big fan of Nanushka’s vegan leather and this jacket is a particular favorite.

Available in sizes XS–L.

If Your Head Gets Cold, Too

If You Want to Be Extremely Warm

$750 at Nordstrom Canada Goose ‘Rideau’ Slim Fit Down Parka For when that inevitable polar vortex hits.

Available in sizes XS–XL.

If You Know Red Is Your Color

If You Want a Great Work Coat

$980 at Nordstrom Loro Piana Fleurette Wool Long Coat $980 (was $1,400, now 30% off) Yes, the price tag is kind of intimidating but Fleurette sources from Loro Piana, one of the fanciest textile companies in the world.

Available in sizes 14–24.

If You Want a Functional Coat

$160 at Nordstrom Universal Standard Short Puffer Jacket With this jacket you’re getting a stylish puffer that’s also thoughtfully designed with knit wrist warmers.

Available in sizes 4XS–2XL.

If Hype Is Life

$1,075 at Nordstrom Isabel Marant Étoile Cray Longline Puffer Coat The coat to wear with anything in your sneaker collection.

Available in sizes S–M.

If You’re Minimalist Who Loves Color

$777 at Nordstrom Helmut Lang Belted Wool Blanket Coat $777 (was $1,295, now 40% off) No buttons, no frills, just a swath of red wool. (Belt optional).

Available in sizes XS–L.

