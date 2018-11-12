17 Red Winter Coats to Stand Out in the Crowd

Most people shopping for a new coat will buy a black one. You know it’ll camouflage coffee stains, hide wear-and-tear, and remain stylish in five years. But when you stare into a sea of identical black puffers and pea coats, everything feels a little sad. Winter leeches the color from everything so why not be the bright spot in the crowd? A rich red style does just that. And it is in a sweet spot between “on trend” and “classic.” Whether you’re looking for an of-the-moment evening coat like a faux-fur, or if you’re reading to commit to an investment coat, we’ve found a style for you. Shop the story below.
If You Want Something Expensive Looking
Is it Burberry? Max Mara? Loro Piana? Just smile and let them decide.
Available in sizes 0–10.
If You Want a Good Basic
If You Want a Cool Faux Fur
If You Want a New Work Coat
Throw it over a blouse and a pair of menswear-inspired trousers for a stylish office outfit.
Available in sizes 14–20.
If You’re Into the Grunge Revival
Paired with combat boots of course.
Available in sizes 14–16.
If You Want an Elegant Option
The puffy sleeves make for a lovely touch — just look at this beautiful photo by Lily Cummings.
Available in sizes 14–28.
If You Want a Fancier Faux Fur
If You Want to Be Cozy
If You Want a Super Plush Faux Fur
If You Want a Slick Vegan Option
We’re a big fan of Nanushka’s vegan leather and this jacket is a particular favorite.
Available in sizes XS–L.
If Your Head Gets Cold, Too
If You Want to Be Extremely Warm
If You Know Red Is Your Color
Nothing says “true love” like Max Mara.
Available in sizes 4–18 U.K.
If You Want a Great Work Coat
If You Want a Functional Coat
If Hype Is Life
The coat to wear with anything in your sneaker collection.
Available in sizes S–M.
If You’re Minimalist Who Loves Color
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.