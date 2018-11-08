Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court announced that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, has been hospitalized after falling in her office at the court the previous night and fracturing three ribs.

According to a release issued by the court, the justice went home after the fall, but experienced physical discomfort throughout the night. Ginsburg then went to George Washington Hospital early Thursday morning. She was found to have fractured three ribs on her left side, the release from the court’s Office of Public Information states. Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for observation and treatment.

Justice Ginsburg has previously been hospitalized in 2014, when she was 81, to undergo heart surgery. At the time, USA Today reported she had a stent implanted because of a blockage in her right coronary artery. She left the hospital within 48 hours. In 1999 she was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation; a decade later, she underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer (which was detected in the early stages). Yet, she never missed a day on the Supreme Court bench. The Washington Post reports that in 2012, Ginsburg told a reporter she had broken two ribs, but still did not take any time off from court.

After her 1999 surgery, Ginsburg appeared to make health and fitness a priority and started going to the gym regularly. Since then, she has made headlines in recent years for her dedication to exercise and her seemingly grueling gym routine.

Ginsburg is one of nine justices sitting on the Supreme Court. She’s been on the court since 1993, and is currently its oldest active member. After Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement this summer, President Donald Trump’s nominee Brett Kavanaugh took his seat following a highly contentious confirmation process. Trump has vowed to only nominate justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade. Ginsburg told CNN this summer that she believes she has at least five years left on the court.

