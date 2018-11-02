39 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Missoni to Hatchimals

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

If the cold’s started bothering you (with the exception of the unseasonably warm temperatures this week), there are plenty of deals to be had on winterwear this week, like puffers from North Face and boots by Sorel. There are some solid home and kitchen deals, too, from KitchenAid mixers to foot massagers — all of which would make very good holiday gifts. Plus, Tom Ford sunglasses, Smythson notebooks, Marc Jacobs phone cases, and the hottest toys of 2018.

$100 at Amazon Belmint Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine With Heat Function $100 (was $140, now 29% off) This foot massager we own and use (and which would make an excellent gift for mom or dad) isn’t technically on sale, but it does come with a $40 off coupon — just don’t forget to click the green button. $100 at Amazon Buy

$10 at Revolve MakeupDrop x Gudetama $10 (was $20, now 50% off) Our friends at the Cut called the MakeupDrop silicone brush the best makeup brush you can find, saying it’s “excellent, more hygienic, and easier to clean than any other similar device on the market.” Now just add a lazy mascot Gudetama and slash the price in half. $10 at Revolve Buy

$45 at Walmart Hatchimals Surprise — Peacat — Hatching Egg With Surprise Twin Interactive Hatchimal Creatures by Spin Master $45 (was $70, now 36% off) Stumped for a Christmas gift for the little one? Try one of these twin Hatchimals, which remain one of the big hits of 2018. $45 at Walmart Buy

$180 at Macy’s Samsonite Sphere Lite 2 19” Carry-On Expandable Spinner Suitcase $180 (was $360, now 50% off) A carry-on with four wheels that’s just right for a long weekend getaway — it’ll force you to edit down your packing list. $180 at Macy’s Buy

$24 at Yoox French Connection Wallet $24 (was $91, now 74% off) A very understated fold-over-style navy wallet we were surprised to see for this cheap. $24 at Yoox Buy

$75 at Nordstrom Fossil Minimalist Leather Strap Watch, 44mm $75 (was $125, now 40% off) Or maybe you’re looking for something a bit more monochromatic. $75 at Nordstrom Buy

$45 at Yoox George J. Love Jacket $45 (was $156, now 71% off) The velvet sheen and texture on this jacket make it a nice contrasting element to pair with workaday jeans. $45 at Yoox Buy

$39 at Yoox Pierre Darré Hat $39 (was $45, now 13% off) A ribbed beanie with a cool marled quality that doesn’t cross over into too slouchy, The Hills territory. $39 at Yoox Buy

$5 at Nordstrom Rack Madewell Nicole Pleated Ruffle Tank $5 (was $20, now 75% off) A warm-weather tank (a.k.a. a right-now tank) that costs about as much as a morning latte. $5 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$80 at Nordstrom Rack Sorel Caribou Waterproof Genuine Fleece Lined Boot $80 (was $150, now 47% off) For when it does start coming down: extremely durable snow boots from hardworking brand Sorel. $80 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$900 at Amazon Apple MacBook (Mid 2017) 12” Laptop $900 (was $1,300, now 31% off) If your MacBook Air has started feeling sluggish, but you’re not interested in buying a brand-new computer when who knows what the new lineup of MacBooks could bring, consider the much cheaper certified-refurbished version. $900 at Amazon Buy

$115 at Nordstrom Rack The North Face Kanatak Long Sleeve Bomber Jacket $115 (was $249, now 54% off) An on-trend puffer that will still look good 20 years from now. The color is especially handsome — it’s a bluer blue than dark navy. $115 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$49 at Nordstrom Rack Steve Madden Impass Chelsea Mid Boot $49 (was $100, now 51% off) Have you gotten your Chelsea boots for fall yet? We like how these only reach the middle of the ankle rather than cover the whole thing. $49 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$32 at Nordstrom Rack Marc Jacobs Metallic Colorblock Zip Phone Wristlet $32 (was $130, now 75% off) A snappy two-tone case for your phone that doubles as a cardholder wallet. $32 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$80 at Nordstrom Rack Tom Ford 55mm Oversized Sunglasses $80 (was $380, now 79% off) We love these glasses, and though they don’t quite suit our coloring (we’re more of a black-blue story), they’re perfect for someone with a sunnier, Cybill Shepherd vibe. $80 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$92 at Saks Off Fifth Missoni Chevron Wool-Blend Scarf $92 (was $220, now 58% off) A wool scarf with a classically Missoni-looking chevron print that doesn’t go so wildly colorful the way Missoni prints can. $92 at Saks Off Fifth Buy

$42 at Saks Off Fifth Circus by Sam Edelman Point-Toe Booties $42 (was $80, now 48% off) Very French-girl-who-just-moved-to-Soho boots that look more expensive than they are. $42 at Saks Off Fifth Buy with code: HOLIDAY18

$209 at Amazon KitchenAid KL26M1XER Professional 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $209 (was $279, now 25% off) All the cookies and cakes and pies you’d want to make for the holidays would be so much easier with a professional-grade stand mixer that’s cheaper than you’ll find anywhere (for today only). $209 at Amazon Buy

$84 at Saks Off Fifth UGG Australia Two-Piece Cashmere Scarf and Eye Mask Travel Gift Set $84 (was $298, now 72% off) Another amazing gift for mom or just for yourself, this eye mask and scarf travel set is cashmere. $84 at Saks Off Fifth Buy with code: HOLIDAY18

$20 at Nordstrom Rack Jonathan Adler Mykonos Rectangle Tray $20 (was $68, now 71% off) A bright little color pop in the form of a junk-mail collector. $20 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$100 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Men’s Blocktech Convertible Collar Coat $100 (was $130, now 23% off) The stripped-down good looks of a Mackintosh without the Scottish brand’s hefty price tag. $100 at Uniqlo Buy

$79 at Amazon L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise with 60+ Surprises $79 (was $89, now 11% off) The biggest craze in kids’ toys right now is blind bags and surprises (you buy a gift not knowing what’s exactly inside). This box comes with even more surprises (experts say it’s a big one this year), and now it’s on sale. $79 at Amazon Buy

$98 at Coach Coach C115 Slip On $98 (was $195, now 50% off) We happen to think the combination of colors here is just outstanding. (Why don’t we do black and gray more often?) $98 at Coach Buy

$25 at Nordstrom Rack Puma Leadcat Sophia Webster Glitter Princess Slide $25 (was $70, now 64% off) Rihanna mood. $25 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$150 at Nordstrom Stokke Stroller Winter Kit $150 (was $299, now 50% off) A winter kit for a Stokke stroller that keeps baby warm inside and hands cozy with sheepskin. Note that this doesn’t come with the stroller itself! $150 at Nordstrom Buy

$113 at Coach Coach Beadchain Pump $113 (was $225, now 50% off) Half-off black heels with just a subtle surprise of a bead chain along the outer sole. $113 at Coach Buy

$40 at Macy’s Bodum Pavina Double Wall Glasses, 12 Oz. 6 Piece Set $40 (was $69, now 42% off) These Bodum double-wall glasses not only keep your cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot (since your hand never warms or cools the liquid), but they just look so dramatic. $40 at Macy’s Buy

$36 at Nordstrom Smythson Panama Notes Pocket Notebook $36 (was $60, now 40% off) A very elegant little notebook everyone at your next meeting would envy. $36 at Nordstrom Buy

$5 at Nordstrom Bash Party Goods Black & White Squiggle Gift Wrap $5 (was $12, now 58% off) We can already imagine all of the goodies we can cover with this fun wrapping paper — there are lots more where it came from, too. $5 at Nordstrom Buy

$170 at Nordstrom Ecco Rugged Track Gore-Tex Boot $170 (was $250, now 32% off) A supercomfortable and sturdy pair of hiking boots you could wear around the city and not raise eyebrows. $170 at Nordstrom Buy

$14 at Nordstrom Levi’s Bold Beanie & Gloves Set $14 (was $24, now 42% off) The pom-pom on this kid-size set of a beanie and gloves really got us. $14 at Nordstrom Buy

$50 at Saks Off Fifth French Connection Small Jesse Backpack $50 (was $98, now 49% off) A grown-up backpack that comes in the nicest shade of cobalt blue. We like that it doesn’t have tassels! $50 at Saks Off Fifth Buy

$80 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Women’s Lightweight Wool Blend Tailored Coat $80 (was $100, now 20% off) First of all, the maroon color on this coat is lovely. Secondly, it’s double-breasted, but with just a single pair of buttons. It’s so cool we almost wouldn’t have thought it was Uniqlo. $80 at Uniqlo Buy

$150 at Macy’s Michael Michael Kors Asymmetrical Hooded Puffer Coat $150 (was $190, now 21% off) A problem with a lot of puffers is that they’re unflattering (it’s literally in the name). This one, though, gets it all right — the quilting runs diagonally for a flattering shape, the silhouette cinches around the waist, and the hem covers the bum without being too long. $150 at Macy’s Buy

$10 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Men’s U Ultra Stretch Dry Crewneck Long Sleeve T-shirt $10 (was $20, now 50% off) This would look super with a pair of dark jeans or under a navy peacoat — we think mustard is an underrated fall shade. $10 at Uniqlo Buy

$100 at Matches Fashion Ancient Greek Sandals x Fabrizio Viti Paola embellished leather slides $100 (was $335, now 70% off) Buy these now and keep them in the closet until May — they’re darling. $100 at Matches Fashion Buy

$53 at Matches Fashion Le Specs Revolution round-frame metal sunglasses $53 (was $89, now 40% off) Unlike other Le Specs shades that are very of the moment, these have a timeless quality to them that we’re very drawn to. $53 at Matches Fashion Buy

