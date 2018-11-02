friday sales

39 Things on Sale You'll Actually Want to Buy: From Missoni to Hatchimals

If the cold’s started bothering you (with the exception of the unseasonably warm temperatures this week), there are plenty of deals to be had on winterwear this week, like puffers from North Face and boots by Sorel. There are some solid home and kitchen deals, too, from KitchenAid mixers to foot massagers — all of which would make very good holiday gifts. Plus, Tom Ford sunglasses, Smythson notebooks, Marc Jacobs phone cases, and the hottest toys of 2018.

Belmint Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine With Heat Function
Belmint Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine With Heat Function
$100 at Amazon
$100 (was $140, now 29% off)

This foot massager we own and use (and which would make an excellent gift for mom or dad) isn’t technically on sale, but it does come with a $40 off coupon — just don’t forget to click the green button.

$100 at Amazon
Buy
MakeupDrop x Gudetama
MakeupDrop x Gudetama
$10 at Revolve
$10 (was $20, now 50% off)

Our friends at the Cut called the MakeupDrop silicone brush the best makeup brush you can find, saying it’s “excellent, more hygienic, and easier to clean than any other similar device on the market.” Now just add a lazy mascot Gudetama and slash the price in half.

$10 at Revolve
Buy
Hatchimals Surprise — Peacat — Hatching Egg With Surprise Twin Interactive Hatchimal Creatures by Spin Master
$45 at Walmart
$45 (was $70, now 36% off)
Hatchimals Surprise — Peacat — Hatching Egg With Surprise Twin Interactive Hatchimal Creatures by Spin Master
$45 at Walmart
$45 (was $70, now 36% off)

Stumped for a Christmas gift for the little one? Try one of these twin Hatchimals, which remain one of the big hits of 2018.

$45 at Walmart
Buy
Samsonite Sphere Lite 2 19” Carry-On Expandable Spinner Suitcase
Samsonite Sphere Lite 2 19” Carry-On Expandable Spinner Suitcase
$180 at Macy’s
$180 (was $360, now 50% off)

A carry-on with four wheels that’s just right for a long weekend getaway — it’ll force you to edit down your packing list.

$180 at Macy’s
Buy
French Connection Wallet
French Connection Wallet
$24 at Yoox
$24 (was $91, now 74% off)

A very understated fold-over-style navy wallet we were surprised to see for this cheap.

$24 at Yoox
Buy
Fossil Essentialist Leather Strap Watch, 42mm
Fossil Essentialist Leather Strap Watch, 42mm
$57 at Nordstrom
$57 (was $95, now 40% off)

If you’re looking for a great watch for under $200, this extremely simple one (we really dig that blue second hand) could be just right.

$57 at Nordstrom
Buy
Fossil Minimalist Leather Strap Watch, 44mm
Fossil Minimalist Leather Strap Watch, 44mm
$75 at Nordstrom
$75 (was $125, now 40% off)

Or maybe you’re looking for something a bit more monochromatic.

$75 at Nordstrom
Buy
George J. Love Jacket
George J. Love Jacket
$45 at Yoox
$45 (was $156, now 71% off)

The velvet sheen and texture on this jacket make it a nice contrasting element to pair with workaday jeans.

$45 at Yoox
Buy
Pierre Darré Hat
Pierre Darré Hat
$39 at Yoox
$39 (was $45, now 13% off)

A ribbed beanie with a cool marled quality that doesn’t cross over into too slouchy, The Hills territory.

$39 at Yoox
Buy
Madewell Nicole Pleated Ruffle Tank
Madewell Nicole Pleated Ruffle Tank
$5 at Nordstrom Rack
$5 (was $20, now 75% off)

A warm-weather tank (a.k.a. a right-now tank) that costs about as much as a morning latte.

$5 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Sorel Caribou Waterproof Genuine Fleece Lined Boot
Sorel Caribou Waterproof Genuine Fleece Lined Boot
$80 at Nordstrom Rack
$80 (was $150, now 47% off)

For when it does start coming down: extremely durable snow boots from hardworking brand Sorel.

$80 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Apple MacBook (Mid 2017) 12” Laptop
Apple MacBook (Mid 2017) 12” Laptop
$900 at Amazon
$900 (was $1,300, now 31% off)

If your MacBook Air has started feeling sluggish, but you’re not interested in buying a brand-new computer when who knows what the new lineup of MacBooks could bring, consider the much cheaper certified-refurbished version.

$900 at Amazon
Buy
The North Face Kanatak Long Sleeve Bomber Jacket
The North Face Kanatak Long Sleeve Bomber Jacket
$115 at Nordstrom Rack
$115 (was $249, now 54% off)

An on-trend puffer that will still look good 20 years from now. The color is especially handsome — it’s a bluer blue than dark navy.

$115 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Steve Madden Impass Chelsea Mid Boot
Steve Madden Impass Chelsea Mid Boot
$49 at Nordstrom Rack
$49 (was $100, now 51% off)

Have you gotten your Chelsea boots for fall yet? We like how these only reach the middle of the ankle rather than cover the whole thing.

$49 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Marc Jacobs Metallic Colorblock Zip Phone Wristlet
Marc Jacobs Metallic Colorblock Zip Phone Wristlet
$32 at Nordstrom Rack
$32 (was $130, now 75% off)

A snappy two-tone case for your phone that doubles as a cardholder wallet.

$32 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Tom Ford 55mm Oversized Sunglasses
Tom Ford 55mm Oversized Sunglasses
$80 at Nordstrom Rack
$80 (was $380, now 79% off)

We love these glasses, and though they don’t quite suit our coloring (we’re more of a black-blue story), they’re perfect for someone with a sunnier, Cybill Shepherd vibe.

$80 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Missoni Chevron Wool-Blend Scarf
Missoni Chevron Wool-Blend Scarf
$92 at Saks Off Fifth
$92 (was $220, now 58% off)

A wool scarf with a classically Missoni-looking chevron print that doesn’t go so wildly colorful the way Missoni prints can.

$92 at Saks Off Fifth
Buy
Circus by Sam Edelman Point-Toe Booties
Circus by Sam Edelman Point-Toe Booties
$42 at Saks Off Fifth
$42 (was $80, now 48% off)

Very French-girl-who-just-moved-to-Soho boots that look more expensive than they are.

$42 at Saks Off Fifth
Buy
with code: HOLIDAY18
KitchenAid KL26M1XER Professional 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid KL26M1XER Professional 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
$209 at Amazon
$209 (was $279, now 25% off)

All the cookies and cakes and pies you’d want to make for the holidays would be so much easier with a professional-grade stand mixer that’s cheaper than you’ll find anywhere (for today only).

$209 at Amazon
Buy
UGG Australia Two-Piece Cashmere Scarf and Eye Mask Travel Gift Set
UGG Australia Two-Piece Cashmere Scarf and Eye Mask Travel Gift Set
$84 at Saks Off Fifth
$84 (was $298, now 72% off)

Another amazing gift for mom or just for yourself, this eye mask and scarf travel set is cashmere.

$84 at Saks Off Fifth
Buy
with code: HOLIDAY18
Jonathan Adler Mykonos Rectangle Tray
Jonathan Adler Mykonos Rectangle Tray
$20 at Nordstrom Rack
$20 (was $68, now 71% off)

A bright little color pop in the form of a junk-mail collector.

$20 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Uniqlo Men’s Blocktech Convertible Collar Coat
Uniqlo Men’s Blocktech Convertible Collar Coat
$100 at Uniqlo
$100 (was $130, now 23% off)

The stripped-down good looks of a Mackintosh without the Scottish brand’s hefty price tag.

$100 at Uniqlo
Buy
L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise with 60+ Surprises
L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise with 60+ Surprises
$79 at Amazon
$79 (was $89, now 11% off)

The biggest craze in kids’ toys right now is blind bags and surprises (you buy a gift not knowing what’s exactly inside). This box comes with even more surprises (experts say it’s a big one this year), and now it’s on sale.

$79 at Amazon
Buy
Coach C115 Slip On
Coach C115 Slip On
$98 at Coach
$98 (was $195, now 50% off)

We happen to think the combination of colors here is just outstanding. (Why don’t we do black and gray more often?)

$98 at Coach
Buy
Puma Leadcat Sophia Webster Glitter Princess Slide
Puma Leadcat Sophia Webster Glitter Princess Slide
$25 at Nordstrom Rack
$25 (was $70, now 64% off)

Rihanna mood.

$25 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Stokke Stroller Winter Kit
Stokke Stroller Winter Kit
$150 at Nordstrom
$150 (was $299, now 50% off)

A winter kit for a Stokke stroller that keeps baby warm inside and hands cozy with sheepskin. Note that this doesn’t come with the stroller itself!

$150 at Nordstrom
Buy
Coach Beadchain Pump
Coach Beadchain Pump
$113 at Coach
$113 (was $225, now 50% off)

Half-off black heels with just a subtle surprise of a bead chain along the outer sole.

$113 at Coach
Buy
Bodum Pavina Double Wall Glasses, 12 Oz. 6 Piece Set
Bodum Pavina Double Wall Glasses, 12 Oz. 6 Piece Set
$40 at Macy’s
$40 (was $69, now 42% off)

These Bodum double-wall glasses not only keep your cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot (since your hand never warms or cools the liquid), but they just look so dramatic.

$40 at Macy’s
Buy
Smythson Panama Notes Pocket Notebook
Smythson Panama Notes Pocket Notebook
$36 at Nordstrom
$36 (was $60, now 40% off)

A very elegant little notebook everyone at your next meeting would envy.

$36 at Nordstrom
Buy
Bash Party Goods Black & White Squiggle Gift Wrap
Bash Party Goods Black & White Squiggle Gift Wrap
$5 at Nordstrom
$5 (was $12, now 58% off)

We can already imagine all of the goodies we can cover with this fun wrapping paper — there are lots more where it came from, too.

$5 at Nordstrom
Buy
Ecco Rugged Track Gore-Tex Boot
Ecco Rugged Track Gore-Tex Boot
$170 at Nordstrom
$170 (was $250, now 32% off)

A supercomfortable and sturdy pair of hiking boots you could wear around the city and not raise eyebrows.

$170 at Nordstrom
Buy
Levi’s Bold Beanie & Gloves Set
Levi’s Bold Beanie & Gloves Set
$14 at Nordstrom
$14 (was $24, now 42% off)

The pom-pom on this kid-size set of a beanie and gloves really got us.

$14 at Nordstrom
Buy
French Connection Small Jesse Backpack
French Connection Small Jesse Backpack
$50 at Saks Off Fifth
$50 (was $98, now 49% off)

A grown-up backpack that comes in the nicest shade of cobalt blue. We like that it doesn’t have tassels!

$50 at Saks Off Fifth
Buy
Uniqlo Women’s Lightweight Wool Blend Tailored Coat
Uniqlo Women’s Lightweight Wool Blend Tailored Coat
$80 at Uniqlo
$80 (was $100, now 20% off)

First of all, the maroon color on this coat is lovely. Secondly, it’s double-breasted, but with just a single pair of buttons. It’s so cool we almost wouldn’t have thought it was Uniqlo.

$80 at Uniqlo
Buy
All-Clad D3 3-Quart Stainless Steel Sauté Pan
All-Clad D3 3-Quart Stainless Steel Sauté Pan
$100 at Nordstrom
$100 (was $230, now 57% off)

A chef-approved saucepan that’s versatile enough for everyday omelettes or special-occasion dinners.

$100 at Nordstrom
Buy
Michael Michael Kors Asymmetrical Hooded Puffer Coat
Michael Michael Kors Asymmetrical Hooded Puffer Coat
$150 at Macy’s
$150 (was $190, now 21% off)

A problem with a lot of puffers is that they’re unflattering (it’s literally in the name). This one, though, gets it all right — the quilting runs diagonally for a flattering shape, the silhouette cinches around the waist, and the hem covers the bum without being too long.

$150 at Macy’s
Buy
Uniqlo Men’s U Ultra Stretch Dry Crewneck Long Sleeve T-shirt
Uniqlo Men’s U Ultra Stretch Dry Crewneck Long Sleeve T-shirt
$10 at Uniqlo
$10 (was $20, now 50% off)

This would look super with a pair of dark jeans or under a navy peacoat — we think mustard is an underrated fall shade.

$10 at Uniqlo
Buy
Ancient Greek Sandals x Fabrizio Viti Paola embellished leather slides
Ancient Greek Sandals x Fabrizio Viti Paola embellished leather slides
$100 at Matches Fashion
$100 (was $335, now 70% off)

Buy these now and keep them in the closet until May — they’re darling.

$100 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Le Specs Revolution round-frame metal sunglasses
Le Specs Revolution round-frame metal sunglasses
$53 at Matches Fashion
$53 (was $89, now 40% off)

Unlike other Le Specs shades that are very of the moment, these have a timeless quality to them that we’re very drawn to.

$53 at Matches Fashion
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

39 Things on Sale From Missoni to Hatchimals