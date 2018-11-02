39 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Missoni to Hatchimals

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
If the cold’s started bothering you (with the exception of the unseasonably warm temperatures this week), there are plenty of deals to be had on winterwear this week, like puffers from North Face and boots by Sorel. There are some solid home and kitchen deals, too, from KitchenAid mixers to foot massagers — all of which would make very good holiday gifts. Plus, Tom Ford sunglasses, Smythson notebooks, Marc Jacobs phone cases, and the hottest toys of 2018.
Belmint Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine With Heat Function
$100
at Amazon
$100(was $140, now 29% off)
This foot massager we own and use (and which would make an excellent gift for mom or dad) isn’t technically on sale, but it does come with a $40 off coupon — just don’t forget to click the green button.
Our friends at the Cut called the MakeupDrop silicone brush the best makeup brush you can find, saying it’s “excellent, more hygienic, and easier to clean than any other similar device on the market.” Now just add a lazy mascot Gudetama and slash the price in half.
If your MacBook Air has started feeling sluggish, but you’re not interested in buying a brand-new computer when who knows what the new lineup of MacBooks could bring, consider the much cheaper certified-refurbished version.
L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise with 60+ Surprises
$79
at Amazon
$79(was $89, now 11% off)
The biggest craze in kids’ toys right now is blind bags and surprises (you buy a gift not knowing what’s exactly inside). This box comes with even more surprises (experts say it’s a big one this year), and now it’s on sale.
Michael Michael Kors Asymmetrical Hooded Puffer Coat
$150
at Macy’s
$150(was $190, now 21% off)
A problem with a lot of puffers is that they’re unflattering (it’s literally in the name). This one, though, gets it all right — the quilting runs diagonally for a flattering shape, the silhouette cinches around the waist, and the hem covers the bum without being too long.