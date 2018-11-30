40 Things On Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Pendleton to Isabel Marant

Photo: Courtesy of retailers
Did you all survive Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Well, there are still some deals to be had online, with lots of retailers continuing the savings through “Cyber Week.” Especially of note: Lots of goodies still on sale at the rarely-discounted Moda Operandi, excellent things at Nordstrom, and a killer selection of boots and booties at Nordstrom Rack. All that, plus Madewell coats, Chuck Taylor high tops, Uniqlo puffers, Frye boots, and Isabel Marant beanies.
Madewell Denim Northward Crop Army Jacket
$55
at Nordstrom
A slouchy, vintage-feeling jacket with a cozy faux-shearling collar.
Liana M’O Exclusive Set Of Three Socks
$54
at Moda Operandi
We love Liana socks — they’ve appeared here and there on the site a few times, and now this set of three jazzy pairs is on sale.
Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket
$30
at Macy’s
An excellent close-cropped layering piece for those days when even the parka doesn’t feel like enough.
Seven7 Dover Chelsea Rain Boot
$20
at Nordstrom Rack
A very affordable pair of glossy rain boots — we like the high ankle — that are extra affordable now that they’re on sale.
Biddeford Heated Electric Plush Throw
$50
at Macy’s
It might look like a regular plaid blanket, but this one’s heated. A great gift for someone who’s always cold.
J.Crew Fair Isle Crewneck Lambswool Sweater
$68
at Nordstrom
A lot of Fair isle patterns can be too busy, but the pattern on this J.Crew number is just busy enough.
Royal Luxe White Goose Feather & Down 240-Thread Count Full/Queen Comforter
$67
at Macy’s
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi Tops
$38
at Zappos
This cream-colored pair of Chuck Taylors would pair well with pretty much anything — they’re just begging to be dirtied and scuffed up.
J.Crew Cashmere Beanie
$56
at Nordstrom
A very handsome cashmere beanie that would be a great gift for a cool dad.
Portolano Ribbed Cashmere Hat
$35
at Nordstrom Rack
Marc by Marc Jacobs Bracelet
$17
at Yoox
Pendleton Clyde Hill Commuter Coat
$187
at Nordstrom
Coach Pearl Foldable Ballet
$75
at Coach
These black leather flats would save you from many a painful shoe situation, and they fold up nicely to be tossed in any bag, too.
Uniqlo Women’s Ultra Light Down Volume Jacket
$60
at Uniqlo
There are still a few Uniqlo puffers you can get at a discount, including this nifty blue-green version.
Isabel Marant Chilton Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
$117
at Moda Operandi
If the Portolano cashmere beanie above is for a cool mom, this one’s for a (very) cool girlfriend.
Coach Giana Stretch Bootie
$210
at Coach
A surprisingly comfortable stretch bootie that gives you some height while protecting your ankles from sidewalk splashes.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
$26
at Dermstore
Levi’s Wedgie Icon Selvedge Jeans
$95
at Shopbop
We don’t quite know why Levi’s named these jeans that, but it’s a style and silhouette we very much approve of.
Everlane Cotton Crew
$14
at Everlane
We love this T-shirt and would layer it under everything from hoodies to Chesterfield coats.
Frye Tyler Leather Women’s Lace Up Boot
$140
at Nordstrom Rack
A solid winter(ish) boot that doesn’t scream “winter boot.”
Echo (2nd Generation) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
$70
at Amazon
The North Face Boy’s Fanorak Pullover
$40
at Nordstrom
An anorak for boys that folds into itself to turn into a little fanny pack (get it?).
Zella Katya High Waist Recycled Crop Leggings
$39
at Nordstrom
A cropped pair of leggings for yoga, running errands, or doing nothing at all.
Madewell Simple Leather Crossbody Bag
$59
at Nordstrom
A great little gift for a teenage girl who’s graduated from the fanny pack but isn’t quite ready for a full purse.
Sperry Women’s Seaside Embossed Memory-Foam Fashion Sneakers
$52
at Macy’s
These might look like your average fashion-y sneakers, but they’re made with memory foam on the inside to be extra cushiony at the same time.
Tucker + Tate Woven Boy’s Jogger Pants
$14
at Nordstrom
Because the little tykes need something to run around wearing during the holiday break.
Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Cashmere Tech Gloves
$39
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Crewcuts by J.Crew Overnight Bag with Reversible Sequins
$48
at Nordstrom
You’ve seen this before — a glittery sequin pattern that changes colors when you push your hand across it. Kids can’t get enough of it.
The Rail Mesa Chelsea Boot
$60
at Nordstrom
A very stylish pair of coffee-colored Chelsea boots that’ll get you through April (remember to weatherproof them!).
Madewell Gauze Wrap Dress
$83
at Nordstrom
We love how demure this wrap dress is — it’s tasteful without being matronly — and it’s also very cheap right now.
Birkenstock Madrid Waterproof Slide Sandal Narrow Width (Discontinued)
$19
at Nordstrom Rack
You’re not wearing these out right now, silly. Pad around the apartment in them, or wear them on your Rio trip. The model’s discontinued, so consider it a limited edition.
J.Crew Yuna Teddy Faux Fur Jacket
$148
at Nordstrom
It’s not quite a Max Mara teddy coat, but we can fully get behind the coziness of this J.Crew number.
Everlane Sun-Faded Slub Crew
$20
at Everlane
A super-worn-in cotton crewneck T-shirt from the makers of some of our favorite white T-shirts.
New Balance Classics MZ501v1
$52
at Zappos
The dad classic gets a stylish upgrade with a caramel-colored sole and a handsome burgundy.
Diane von Furstenberg Small Zip-Around Wallet
$67
at Diane von Furstenberg
Coach Nova Loafer Slide
$105
at Coach
There’s something delightfully gamine about these loafers — very Alexa Chung.
Madewell Denim Duster
$107
at Nordstrom
Like a fun-aunt version of the Bill Cunningham chore coat.
Alternative Eco Drawstring Sweatpants
$18
at Nordstrom Rack
Alternative makes some of the comfiest sweatpants, and they’re such a steal right now.
Leith Single Button Plaid Coat
$77
at Nordstrom
We love the unusual pattern (very collegiate, no?) of this single-button coat.
Veja Two-Tone Metallic Leather Sneakers
$98
at Moda Operandi
