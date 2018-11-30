40 Things On Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Pendleton to Isabel Marant

Photo: Courtesy of retailers

Did you all survive Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Well, there are still some deals to be had online, with lots of retailers continuing the savings through “Cyber Week.” Especially of note: Lots of goodies still on sale at the rarely-discounted Moda Operandi, excellent things at Nordstrom, and a killer selection of boots and booties at Nordstrom Rack. All that, plus Madewell coats, Chuck Taylor high tops, Uniqlo puffers, Frye boots, and Isabel Marant beanies.

$55 at Nordstrom Madewell Denim Northward Crop Army Jacket $55 (was $138, now 60% off) A slouchy, vintage-feeling jacket with a cozy faux-shearling collar. $55 at Nordstrom Buy

$54 at Moda Operandi Liana M’O Exclusive Set Of Three Socks $54 (was $105, now 49% off) We love Liana socks — they’ve appeared here and there on the site a few times, and now this set of three jazzy pairs is on sale. $54 at Moda Operandi Buy

$30 at Macy’s Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket $30 (was $60, now 50% off) An excellent close-cropped layering piece for those days when even the parka doesn’t feel like enough. $30 at Macy’s Buy

$20 at Nordstrom Rack Seven7 Dover Chelsea Rain Boot $20 (was $52, now 62% off) A very affordable pair of glossy rain boots — we like the high ankle — that are extra affordable now that they’re on sale. $20 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$50 at Macy’s Biddeford Heated Electric Plush Throw $50 (was $120, now 58% off) It might look like a regular plaid blanket, but this one’s heated. A great gift for someone who’s always cold. $50 at Macy’s Buy with code: FRIEND

$68 at Nordstrom J.Crew Fair Isle Crewneck Lambswool Sweater $68 (was $98, now 31% off) A lot of Fair isle patterns can be too busy, but the pattern on this J.Crew number is just busy enough. $68 at Nordstrom Buy

$67 at Macy’s Royal Luxe White Goose Feather & Down 240-Thread Count Full/Queen Comforter $67 (was $160, now 58% off) An on-sale down comforter made with a not-too-soft 240 thread count. $67 at Macy’s Buy with code: FRIEND

$38 at Zappos Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi Tops $38 (was $55, now 31% off) This cream-colored pair of Chuck Taylors would pair well with pretty much anything — they’re just begging to be dirtied and scuffed up. $38 at Zappos Buy

$56 at Nordstrom J.Crew Cashmere Beanie $56 (was $80, now 30% off) A very handsome cashmere beanie that would be a great gift for a cool dad. $56 at Nordstrom Buy

$17 at Yoox Marc by Marc Jacobs Bracelet $17 (was $25, now 32% off) Wouldn’t this be a great stocking stuffer idea for a middle-school girl? $17 at Yoox Buy

$75 at Coach Coach Pearl Foldable Ballet $75 (was $150, now 50% off) These black leather flats would save you from many a painful shoe situation, and they fold up nicely to be tossed in any bag, too. $75 at Coach Buy

$60 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Women’s Ultra Light Down Volume Jacket $60 (was $80, now 25% off) There are still a few Uniqlo puffers you can get at a discount, including this nifty blue-green version. $60 at Uniqlo Buy

$117 at Moda Operandi Isabel Marant Chilton Ribbed Cashmere Beanie $117 (was $195, now 40% off) If the Portolano cashmere beanie above is for a cool mom, this one’s for a (very) cool girlfriend. $117 at Moda Operandi Buy

$210 at Coach Coach Giana Stretch Bootie $210 (was $350, now 40% off) A surprisingly comfortable stretch bootie that gives you some height while protecting your ankles from sidewalk splashes. $210 at Coach Buy

$95 at Shopbop Levi’s Wedgie Icon Selvedge Jeans $95 (was $158, now 40% off) We don’t quite know why Levi’s named these jeans that, but it’s a style and silhouette we very much approve of. $95 at Shopbop Buy

$14 at Everlane Everlane Cotton Crew $14 (was $20, now 30% off) We love this T-shirt and would layer it under everything from hoodies to Chesterfield coats. $14 at Everlane Buy

$40 at Nordstrom The North Face Boy’s Fanorak Pullover $40 (was $59, now 32% off) An anorak for boys that folds into itself to turn into a little fanny pack (get it?). $40 at Nordstrom Buy

$39 at Nordstrom Zella Katya High Waist Recycled Crop Leggings $39 (was $65, now 40% off) A cropped pair of leggings for yoga, running errands, or doing nothing at all. $39 at Nordstrom Buy

$59 at Nordstrom Madewell Simple Leather Crossbody Bag $59 (was $98, now 40% off) A great little gift for a teenage girl who’s graduated from the fanny pack but isn’t quite ready for a full purse. $59 at Nordstrom Buy

$52 at Macy’s Sperry Women’s Seaside Embossed Memory-Foam Fashion Sneakers $52 (was $75, now 31% off) These might look like your average fashion-y sneakers, but they’re made with memory foam on the inside to be extra cushiony at the same time. $52 at Macy’s Buy with code: FRIEND

$14 at Nordstrom Tucker + Tate Woven Boy’s Jogger Pants $14 (was $35, now 60% off) Because the little tykes need something to run around wearing during the holiday break. $14 at Nordstrom Buy

$39 at Saks Fifth Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Cashmere Tech Gloves $39 (was $98, now 60% off) A set of cozy touchscreen gloves that look great and are made of cashmere(!). $39 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$48 at Nordstrom Crewcuts by J.Crew Overnight Bag with Reversible Sequins $48 (was $68, now 29% off) You’ve seen this before — a glittery sequin pattern that changes colors when you push your hand across it. Kids can’t get enough of it. $48 at Nordstrom Buy

$60 at Nordstrom The Rail Mesa Chelsea Boot $60 (was $100, now 40% off) A very stylish pair of coffee-colored Chelsea boots that’ll get you through April (remember to weatherproof them!). $60 at Nordstrom Buy

$83 at Nordstrom Madewell Gauze Wrap Dress $83 (was $138, now 40% off) We love how demure this wrap dress is — it’s tasteful without being matronly — and it’s also very cheap right now. $83 at Nordstrom Buy

$19 at Nordstrom Rack Birkenstock Madrid Waterproof Slide Sandal Narrow Width (Discontinued) $19 (was $30, now 37% off) You’re not wearing these out right now, silly. Pad around the apartment in them, or wear them on your Rio trip. The model’s discontinued, so consider it a limited edition. $19 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$148 at Nordstrom J.Crew Yuna Teddy Faux Fur Jacket $148 (was $248, now 40% off) It’s not quite a Max Mara teddy coat, but we can fully get behind the coziness of this J.Crew number. $148 at Nordstrom Buy

$20 at Everlane Everlane Sun-Faded Slub Crew $20 (was $25, now 20% off) A super-worn-in cotton crewneck T-shirt from the makers of some of our favorite white T-shirts. $20 at Everlane Buy

$52 at Zappos New Balance Classics MZ501v1 $52 (was $70, now 26% off) The dad classic gets a stylish upgrade with a caramel-colored sole and a handsome burgundy. $52 at Zappos Buy

$107 at Nordstrom Madewell Denim Duster $107 (was $178, now 40% off) Like a fun-aunt version of the Bill Cunningham chore coat. $107 at Nordstrom Buy

$18 at Nordstrom Rack Alternative Eco Drawstring Sweatpants $18 (was $54, now 67% off) Alternative makes some of the comfiest sweatpants, and they’re such a steal right now. $18 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$77 at Nordstrom Leith Single Button Plaid Coat $77 (was $129, now 40% off) We love the unusual pattern (very collegiate, no?) of this single-button coat. $77 at Nordstrom Buy

