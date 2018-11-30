friday sales

40 Things On Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Pendleton to Isabel Marant

By
Photo: Courtesy of retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Did you all survive Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Well, there are still some deals to be had online, with lots of retailers continuing the savings through “Cyber Week.” Especially of note: Lots of goodies still on sale at the rarely-discounted Moda Operandi, excellent things at Nordstrom, and a killer selection of boots and booties at Nordstrom Rack. All that, plus Madewell coats, Chuck Taylor high tops, Uniqlo puffers, Frye boots, and Isabel Marant beanies.

Madewell Denim Northward Crop Army Jacket
Madewell Denim Northward Crop Army Jacket
$55 at Nordstrom
$55 (was $138, now 60% off)

A slouchy, vintage-feeling jacket with a cozy faux-shearling collar.

$55 at Nordstrom
Buy
Liana M’O Exclusive Set Of Three Socks
Liana M’O Exclusive Set Of Three Socks
$54 at Moda Operandi
$54 (was $105, now 49% off)

We love Liana socks — they’ve appeared here and there on the site a few times, and now this set of three jazzy pairs is on sale.

$54 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket
Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket
$30 at Macy’s
$30 (was $60, now 50% off)

An excellent close-cropped layering piece for those days when even the parka doesn’t feel like enough.

$30 at Macy’s
Buy
Seven7 Dover Chelsea Rain Boot
Seven7 Dover Chelsea Rain Boot
$20 at Nordstrom Rack
$20 (was $52, now 62% off)

A very affordable pair of glossy rain boots — we like the high ankle — that are extra affordable now that they’re on sale.

$20 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Biddeford Heated Electric Plush Throw
Biddeford Heated Electric Plush Throw
$50 at Macy’s
$50 (was $120, now 58% off)

It might look like a regular plaid blanket, but this one’s heated. A great gift for someone who’s always cold.

$50 at Macy’s
Buy
with code: FRIEND
J.Crew Fair Isle Crewneck Lambswool Sweater
J.Crew Fair Isle Crewneck Lambswool Sweater
$68 at Nordstrom
$68 (was $98, now 31% off)

A lot of Fair isle patterns can be too busy, but the pattern on this J.Crew number is just busy enough.

$68 at Nordstrom
Buy
Royal Luxe White Goose Feather & Down 240-Thread Count Full/Queen Comforter
Royal Luxe White Goose Feather & Down 240-Thread Count Full/Queen Comforter
$67 at Macy’s
$67 (was $160, now 58% off)

An on-sale down comforter made with a not-too-soft 240 thread count.

$67 at Macy’s
Buy
with code: FRIEND
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi Tops
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi Tops
$38 at Zappos
$38 (was $55, now 31% off)

This cream-colored pair of Chuck Taylors would pair well with pretty much anything — they’re just begging to be dirtied and scuffed up.

$38 at Zappos
Buy
J.Crew Cashmere Beanie
J.Crew Cashmere Beanie
$56 at Nordstrom
$56 (was $80, now 30% off)

A very handsome cashmere beanie that would be a great gift for a cool dad.

$56 at Nordstrom
Buy
Portolano Ribbed Cashmere Hat
Portolano Ribbed Cashmere Hat
$35 at Nordstrom Rack
$35 (was $75, now 53% off)

And one for mom.

$35 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Marc by Marc Jacobs Bracelet
Marc by Marc Jacobs Bracelet
$17 at Yoox
$17 (was $25, now 32% off)

Wouldn’t this be a great stocking stuffer idea for a middle-school girl?

$17 at Yoox
Buy
Pendleton Clyde Hill Commuter Coat
Pendleton Clyde Hill Commuter Coat
$187 at Nordstrom
$187 (was $255, now 27% off)

A commuter jacket — made for biking to and from the office — with tons of pockets to safely store everything you don’t want flying out of them.

$187 at Nordstrom
Buy
Coach Pearl Foldable Ballet
Coach Pearl Foldable Ballet
$75 at Coach
$75 (was $150, now 50% off)

These black leather flats would save you from many a painful shoe situation, and they fold up nicely to be tossed in any bag, too.

$75 at Coach
Buy
Uniqlo Women’s Ultra Light Down Volume Jacket
Uniqlo Women’s Ultra Light Down Volume Jacket
$60 at Uniqlo
$60 (was $80, now 25% off)

There are still a few Uniqlo puffers you can get at a discount, including this nifty blue-green version.

$60 at Uniqlo
Buy
Isabel Marant Chilton Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
Isabel Marant Chilton Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
$117 at Moda Operandi
$117 (was $195, now 40% off)

If the Portolano cashmere beanie above is for a cool mom, this one’s for a (very) cool girlfriend.

$117 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Coach Giana Stretch Bootie
Coach Giana Stretch Bootie
$210 at Coach
$210 (was $350, now 40% off)

A surprisingly comfortable stretch bootie that gives you some height while protecting your ankles from sidewalk splashes.

$210 at Coach
Buy
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
$26 at Dermstore
$26 (was $33, now 21% off)

It’s the last day of the EltaMD sale at Dermstore, where you can get all the dermatologist-approved brand’s sunscreen for 20 percent off.

$26 at Dermstore
Buy
with code: ELTA20
Levi’s Wedgie Icon Selvedge Jeans
Levi’s Wedgie Icon Selvedge Jeans
$95 at Shopbop
$95 (was $158, now 40% off)

We don’t quite know why Levi’s named these jeans that, but it’s a style and silhouette we very much approve of.

$95 at Shopbop
Buy
Everlane Cotton Crew
Everlane Cotton Crew
$14 at Everlane
$14 (was $20, now 30% off)

We love this T-shirt and would layer it under everything from hoodies to Chesterfield coats.

$14 at Everlane
Buy
Frye Tyler Leather Women’s Lace Up Boot
Frye Tyler Leather Women’s Lace Up Boot
$140 at Nordstrom Rack
$140 (was $288, now 51% off)

A solid winter(ish) boot that doesn’t scream “winter boot.”

$140 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Echo (2nd Generation) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Echo (2nd Generation) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
$70 at Amazon
$70 (was $100, now 30% off)

A friendly reminder that the 30-percent-off Echo deal from Black Friday and Cyber Monday is still going.

$70 at Amazon
Buy
The North Face Boy’s Fanorak Pullover
The North Face Boy’s Fanorak Pullover
$40 at Nordstrom
$40 (was $59, now 32% off)

An anorak for boys that folds into itself to turn into a little fanny pack (get it?).

$40 at Nordstrom
Buy
Zella Katya High Waist Recycled Crop Leggings
Zella Katya High Waist Recycled Crop Leggings
$39 at Nordstrom
$39 (was $65, now 40% off)

A cropped pair of leggings for yoga, running errands, or doing nothing at all.

$39 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell Simple Leather Crossbody Bag
Madewell Simple Leather Crossbody Bag
$59 at Nordstrom
$59 (was $98, now 40% off)

A great little gift for a teenage girl who’s graduated from the fanny pack but isn’t quite ready for a full purse.

$59 at Nordstrom
Buy
Sperry Women’s Seaside Embossed Memory-Foam Fashion Sneakers
Sperry Women’s Seaside Embossed Memory-Foam Fashion Sneakers
$52 at Macy’s
$52 (was $75, now 31% off)

These might look like your average fashion-y sneakers, but they’re made with memory foam on the inside to be extra cushiony at the same time.

$52 at Macy’s
Buy
with code: FRIEND
Tucker + Tate Woven Boy’s Jogger Pants
Tucker + Tate Woven Boy’s Jogger Pants
$14 at Nordstrom
$14 (was $35, now 60% off)

Because the little tykes need something to run around wearing during the holiday break.

$14 at Nordstrom
Buy
Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Cashmere Tech Gloves
Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Cashmere Tech Gloves
$39 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$39 (was $98, now 60% off)

A set of cozy touchscreen gloves that look great and are made of cashmere(!).

$39 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Crewcuts by J.Crew Overnight Bag with Reversible Sequins
Crewcuts by J.Crew Overnight Bag with Reversible Sequins
$48 at Nordstrom
$48 (was $68, now 29% off)

You’ve seen this before — a glittery sequin pattern that changes colors when you push your hand across it. Kids can’t get enough of it.

$48 at Nordstrom
Buy
The Rail Mesa Chelsea Boot
The Rail Mesa Chelsea Boot
$60 at Nordstrom
$60 (was $100, now 40% off)

A very stylish pair of coffee-colored Chelsea boots that’ll get you through April (remember to weatherproof them!).

$60 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell Gauze Wrap Dress
Madewell Gauze Wrap Dress
$83 at Nordstrom
$83 (was $138, now 40% off)

We love how demure this wrap dress is — it’s tasteful without being matronly — and it’s also very cheap right now.

$83 at Nordstrom
Buy
Birkenstock Madrid Waterproof Slide Sandal Narrow Width (Discontinued)
Birkenstock Madrid Waterproof Slide Sandal Narrow Width (Discontinued)
$19 at Nordstrom Rack
$19 (was $30, now 37% off)

You’re not wearing these out right now, silly. Pad around the apartment in them, or wear them on your Rio trip. The model’s discontinued, so consider it a limited edition.

$19 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
J.Crew Yuna Teddy Faux Fur Jacket
J.Crew Yuna Teddy Faux Fur Jacket
$148 at Nordstrom
$148 (was $248, now 40% off)

It’s not quite a Max Mara teddy coat, but we can fully get behind the coziness of this J.Crew number.

$148 at Nordstrom
Buy
Everlane Sun-Faded Slub Crew
Everlane Sun-Faded Slub Crew
$20 at Everlane
$20 (was $25, now 20% off)

A super-worn-in cotton crewneck T-shirt from the makers of some of our favorite white T-shirts.

$20 at Everlane
Buy
New Balance Classics MZ501v1
New Balance Classics MZ501v1
$52 at Zappos
$52 (was $70, now 26% off)

The dad classic gets a stylish upgrade with a caramel-colored sole and a handsome burgundy.

$52 at Zappos
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Small Zip-Around Wallet
Diane von Furstenberg Small Zip-Around Wallet
$67 at Diane von Furstenberg
$67 (was $168, now 60% off)

Our old friend (we’ve written about this wallet before) is back on sale for a short time longer.

$67 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Coach Nova Loafer Slide
Coach Nova Loafer Slide
$105 at Coach
$105 (was $175, now 40% off)

There’s something delightfully gamine about these loafers — very Alexa Chung.

$105 at Coach
Buy
Madewell Denim Duster
Madewell Denim Duster
$107 at Nordstrom
$107 (was $178, now 40% off)

Like a fun-aunt version of the Bill Cunningham chore coat.

$107 at Nordstrom
Buy
Alternative Eco Drawstring Sweatpants
Alternative Eco Drawstring Sweatpants
$18 at Nordstrom Rack
$18 (was $54, now 67% off)

Alternative makes some of the comfiest sweatpants, and they’re such a steal right now.

$18 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Leith Single Button Plaid Coat
Leith Single Button Plaid Coat
$77 at Nordstrom
$77 (was $129, now 40% off)

We love the unusual pattern (very collegiate, no?) of this single-button coat.

$77 at Nordstrom
Buy
Veja Two-Tone Metallic Leather Sneakers
Veja Two-Tone Metallic Leather Sneakers
$98 at Moda Operandi
$98 (was $130, now 25% off)

French brand Veja makes sneakers approved by stylish women, and we very much approve of the velcro ease of these.

$98 at Moda Operandi
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
40 Things On Sale, From Pendleton to Isabel Marant