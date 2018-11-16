44 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From J.Crew to Sorel

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.
We are getting closer and closer to
Black Friday and the craziest shopping season of the year, but until then, there are still lots of great deals to be had. This week, some Levi’s sherpa truckers and Ralph Lauren puffers, plus a $10 travel pillow and an extremely discounted Nespresso machine. All that, plus a Natori robe, a Sleepy Jones tank top, Everlane shirts, Eastpak backpacks, and Sony headphones.
Bon Voyage Travel Pillow & Blanket Set
$10
at Macy’s
A nifty little
travel pillow to add to your cart before your Thanksgiving flight.
J.Crew Polar Fleece Overshirt
$74
at Nordstrom
Shackets are one of the best things about fall — we’re this close to buying this and wearing it exactly as pictured, with the top two buttons buttoned and a messily upturned collar.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by De’Longhi
$120
at Amazon
A teeny
Nespresso — the VertuoPlus is one of the narrower models — that comes with a milk frother for perfect cappuccinos.
Natori Enchant Lace Trim Wrap
$96
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Cole Haan Wool Blend Overcoat with Knit Bib Inset
$150
at Nordstrom
A coat-within-a-coat, the Cole Haan overcoat has a knit bib inset to keep you extra bundled up.
Coach Card Case
$53
at Coach
The pebbled quality of this leather card case looks extra nice in its zippy yellow color.
Circus by Sam Edelman Kirby Booties
$47
at Macy’s
Low-heeled, high-ankled booties that look much pricier than they actually are.
Eastpak Backpack
$35
at Yoox
The blue on this backpack is especially nice, and we still think Eastpak is one of the coolest brands around (if this were a Raf Simons collab, it’d be ten times as expensive).
Martha Stewart Collection Soft Fleece Blankets
$15
at Macy’s
A fuzzy, warm throw for the couch for when you’re bingeing
Bodyguard this weekend.
Glytone Exfoliating Body Wash
$26
at Dermstore
Dermstore is having a sale on all things Glytone right now — this body wash is what our friends at the Cut call
a body-acne killer.
Report Slicker Chelsea Rain Bootie
$30
at Nordstrom Rack
We love how slim and elegant these Chelsea rain booties are — who knew
rain boots could be dainty?
LNA Stretch-modal jersey top
$20
at The Outnet
A long-sleeved shirt made of modal and spandex that’s both flattering
and comfortable.
Nordstrom Baby Luxe Chenille Blanket
$29
at Nordstrom
Ralph Lauren Baby Boy’s Ripstop Down Jacket
$81
at Macy’s
The North Face Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves
$28
at Nordstrom
The tips of the index finger and the thumb on these North Face
gloves are touch-screen-compatible, so you can still pinch and zoom on Instagram, even when it’s 12 degrees out.
Frye Women’s Jennifer Ankle Booties
$137
at Macy’s
Another nice pair of black
ankle boots, these with a slight Western vibe.
DKNY Ribbed cotton-blend jersey pajama top
$10
at The Outnet
A ribbed stretch-jersey pajama shirt that is massively discounted for the Outnet’s big clearance sale.
Sorel Cheyanne II Premium Camo Hiking Boots
$105
at Saks Fifth Avenue
A good pair of
winter boots for trudging through sludgy, sleety sidewalks this winter.
Sleepy Jones Cotton-blend tank
$8
at The Outnet
Hurry up and get your Sleepy Jones tank top, now for less than the cost of a Chopt salad.
Penfield Kirby Parka
$210
at East Dane
Anyone still holding out on buying a parka would do well to get this one from Penfield — we own a Penfield coat ourselves that’s just the toastiest.
Family Pajamas Matching Winter Fairisle Pet Sweater
$15
at Macy’s
Don’t forget to take lots of pictures of your dog in his sweater so everyone knows the holidays are here.
Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
$113
at Amazon
Coach Stanton Ballet Flat
$90
at Coach
A pair of Coach flats with a C-buckle at the toe.
Champion Free Form Duffel Bag
$33
at Nordstrom
An extremely packable duffel bag that you could even keep in your
carry-on as an extra personal item for when you overpack.
J.Crew Shield Earrings
$24
at Nordstrom
A striking pair of earrings with an almost sculptural feel, for 24 bucks.
Everlane Varsity Tee
$14
at Everlane
Not quite your average ringer tee, this Everlane number has some flattering bands right along the shoulders.
Coach Juliet Ankle Bootie
$177
at Coach
There are lots of ankle boots on sale this week, huh? Another pair, from Coach, with a very high ankle, glossy leather, and chunky block heel.
Bella 2.6 Qt. Air Fryer
$63
at Macy’s
Another good present for someone looking to
cut down on fat without sacrificing that deliciously crunchy fried texture.
UO Fuzzy Turtleneck Sweater
$45
at Urban Outfitters
It’s like a Muppet you can wear to work.
Photo: 18-08-16 elihall AM1 B2 raypfeiffer M
Levi’s Red Tab Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$90
at East Dane
We love our denim trucker, but for the winter, it’s just not warm enough. This sherpa trucker has the same look, only its materials are much more protective against the elements.
Everlane Oxford Pajama Shirt
$32
at Everlane
We love the subtle trim on this white
pajama shirt, and the simple fact that it’s not navy.
Crewcuts by J.Crew Hooded Bomber Jacket
$83
at Nordstrom
A very good candidate for baby’s first bomber jacket.
Adidas Branded Belt Bag
$20
at Urban Outfitters
This ticks all the trend boxes: pale pink, Adidas, and fanny pack.
J.Crew Block Heel Mule
$83
at Nordstrom
Some very elegant mules to break out once there’s no snow on the ground.
Cambridge Silversmiths Delia Rainbow Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set
$32
at Macy’s
Nine West Starship Two-Piece Flats
$41
at Macy’s
The two pieces on these shoes somehow make them so much more delicate than a regular pair of flats.
J.Crew V-Neck Boyfriend Cashmere Sweater
$100
at Nordstrom
An excellent layering piece with a flatteringly deep V-neck collar. This would get mileage through April.
Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Travel Kit
$21
at East Dane
The perfect little travel kit, with a loop to hang it on a door handle. Our favorite part is the leather on the zipper.
Under One Sky Llama Throw & Pillow Set
$20
at Nordstrom
A kid’s blanket that happens to be a llama pillow and a throw blanket all in one (the pillow houses the blanket).
Uniqlo Men’s Wool Blend Duffle Coat
$100
at Uniqlo
A classic wool jacket with toggle closures that feel very Cambridge-in-the-’50s.
Coach Men’s Chelsea Boot
$207
at Coach
The contrast of the brown sole with the black leather is what sold us on these boots.
Uniqlo Women’s Ultra-Light Down Jacket
$60
at Uniqlo
Move fast on these Uniqlo puffers — if we know anything, we know they won’t last.
Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova Hiker Boot
$149
at Urban Outfitters
We love how these
hiking boots look like they’re straight out of a 1970s Eddie Bauer catalogue.
Uniqlo Women’s Dry-Ex Ultra-Stretch Ankle-Length Pants
$10
at Uniqlo
Because you’ll need something to wear on all your weekends away at the cabin this season.
