44 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From J.Crew to Sorel

By
We are getting closer and closer to Black Friday and the craziest shopping season of the year, but until then, there are still lots of great deals to be had. This week, some Levi’s sherpa truckers and Ralph Lauren puffers, plus a $10 travel pillow and an extremely discounted Nespresso machine. All that, plus a Natori robe, a Sleepy Jones tank top, Everlane shirts, Eastpak backpacks, and Sony headphones.

Bon Voyage Travel Pillow & Blanket Set
Bon Voyage Travel Pillow & Blanket Set
$10 at Macy’s
$10 (was $40, now 75% off)

A nifty little travel pillow to add to your cart before your Thanksgiving flight.

$10 at Macy’s
J.Crew Polar Fleece Overshirt
J.Crew Polar Fleece Overshirt
$74 at Nordstrom
$74 (was $98, now 24% off)

Shackets are one of the best things about fall — we’re this close to buying this and wearing it exactly as pictured, with the top two buttons buttoned and a messily upturned collar.

$74 at Nordstrom
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by De’Longhi
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by De’Longhi
$120 at Amazon
$120 (was $221, now 46% off)

A teeny Nespresso — the VertuoPlus is one of the narrower models — that comes with a milk frother for perfect cappuccinos.

$120 at Amazon
Natori Enchant Lace Trim Wrap
Natori Enchant Lace Trim Wrap
$96 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$96 (was $160, now 40% off)

A flattering, lace-trimmed robe that would incidentally make a great mom gift.

$96 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Cole Haan Wool Blend Overcoat with Knit Bib Inset
Cole Haan Wool Blend Overcoat with Knit Bib Inset
$150 at Nordstrom
$150 (was $300, now 50% off)

A coat-within-a-coat, the Cole Haan overcoat has a knit bib inset to keep you extra bundled up.

$150 at Nordstrom
Coach Card Case
Coach Card Case
$53 at Coach
$53 (was $75, now 29% off)

The pebbled quality of this leather card case looks extra nice in its zippy yellow color.

$53 at Coach
Circus by Sam Edelman Kirby Booties
Circus by Sam Edelman Kirby Booties
$47 at Macy’s
$47 (was $79, now 41% off)

Low-heeled, high-ankled booties that look much pricier than they actually are.

$47 at Macy’s
Eastpak Backpack
Eastpak Backpack
$35 at Yoox
$35 (was $44, now 20% off)

The blue on this backpack is especially nice, and we still think Eastpak is one of the coolest brands around (if this were a Raf Simons collab, it’d be ten times as expensive).

$35 at Yoox
Martha Stewart Collection Soft Fleece Blankets
Martha Stewart Collection Soft Fleece Blankets
$15 at Macy’s
$15 (was $50, now 70% off)

A fuzzy, warm throw for the couch for when you’re bingeing Bodyguard this weekend.

$15 at Macy’s
Glytone Exfoliating Body Wash
Glytone Exfoliating Body Wash
$26 at Dermstore
$26 (was $33, now 21% off)

Dermstore is having a sale on all things Glytone right now — this body wash is what our friends at the Cut call a body-acne killer.

$26 at Dermstore
Report Slicker Chelsea Rain Bootie
Report Slicker Chelsea Rain Bootie
$30 at Nordstrom Rack
$30 (was $40, now 25% off)

We love how slim and elegant these Chelsea rain booties are — who knew rain boots could be dainty?

$30 at Nordstrom Rack
LNA Stretch-modal jersey top
LNA Stretch-modal jersey top
$20 at The Outnet
$20 (was $108, now 81% off)

A long-sleeved shirt made of modal and spandex that’s both flattering and comfortable.

$20 at The Outnet
Nordstrom Baby Luxe Chenille Blanket
Nordstrom Baby Luxe Chenille Blanket
$29 at Nordstrom
$29 (was $49, now 41% off)

A perfect little baby shower gift in the form of cozy chenille.

$29 at Nordstrom
Ralph Lauren Baby Boy’s Ripstop Down Jacket
Ralph Lauren Baby Boy’s Ripstop Down Jacket
$81 at Macy’s
$81 (was $135, now 40% off)

Another good gift for a toddler, this down jacket is machine-washable, too.

$81 at Macy’s
The North Face Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves
The North Face Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves
$28 at Nordstrom
$28 (was $33, now 15% off)

The tips of the index finger and the thumb on these North Face gloves are touch-screen-compatible, so you can still pinch and zoom on Instagram, even when it’s 12 degrees out.

$28 at Nordstrom
Frye Women’s Jennifer Ankle Booties
Frye Women’s Jennifer Ankle Booties
$137 at Macy’s
$137 (was $228, now 40% off)

Another nice pair of black ankle boots, these with a slight Western vibe.

$137 at Macy’s
DKNY Ribbed cotton-blend jersey pajama top
DKNY Ribbed cotton-blend jersey pajama top
$10 at The Outnet
$10 (was $68, now 85% off)

A ribbed stretch-jersey pajama shirt that is massively discounted for the Outnet’s big clearance sale.

$10 at The Outnet
Sorel Cheyanne II Premium Camo Hiking Boots
Sorel Cheyanne II Premium Camo Hiking Boots
$105 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$105 (was $175, now 40% off)

A good pair of winter boots for trudging through sludgy, sleety sidewalks this winter.

$105 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Sleepy Jones Cotton-blend tank
Sleepy Jones Cotton-blend tank
$8 at The Outnet
$8 (was $50, now 84% off)

Hurry up and get your Sleepy Jones tank top, now for less than the cost of a Chopt salad.

$8 at The Outnet
Penfield Kirby Parka
Penfield Kirby Parka
$210 at East Dane
$210 (was $300, now 30% off)

Anyone still holding out on buying a parka would do well to get this one from Penfield — we own a Penfield coat ourselves that’s just the toastiest.

$210 at East Dane
Family Pajamas Matching Winter Fairisle Pet Sweater
Family Pajamas Matching Winter Fairisle Pet Sweater
$15 at Macy’s
$15 (was $25, now 40% off)

Don’t forget to take lots of pictures of your dog in his sweater so everyone knows the holidays are here.

$15 at Macy’s
Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
$113 at Amazon
$113 (was $250, now 55% off)

A solid pair of over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones for drowning out boisterous kids, city noise, or all your co-workers.

$113 at Amazon
Coach Stanton Ballet Flat
Coach Stanton Ballet Flat
$90 at Coach
$90 (was $150, now 40% off)

A pair of Coach flats with a C-buckle at the toe.

$90 at Coach
Champion Free Form Duffel Bag
Champion Free Form Duffel Bag
$33 at Nordstrom
$33 (was $55, now 40% off)

An extremely packable duffel bag that you could even keep in your carry-on as an extra personal item for when you overpack.

$33 at Nordstrom
J.Crew Shield Earrings
J.Crew Shield Earrings
$24 at Nordstrom
$24 (was $40, now 40% off)

A striking pair of earrings with an almost sculptural feel, for 24 bucks.

$24 at Nordstrom
Everlane Varsity Tee
Everlane Varsity Tee
$14 at Everlane
$14 (was $20, now 30% off)

Not quite your average ringer tee, this Everlane number has some flattering bands right along the shoulders.

$14 at Everlane
Coach Juliet Ankle Bootie
Coach Juliet Ankle Bootie
$177 at Coach
$177 (was $295, now 40% off)

There are lots of ankle boots on sale this week, huh? Another pair, from Coach, with a very high ankle, glossy leather, and chunky block heel.

$177 at Coach
Bella 2.6 Qt. Air Fryer
Bella 2.6 Qt. Air Fryer
$63 at Macy’s
$63 (was $100, now 37% off)

Another good present for someone looking to cut down on fat without sacrificing that deliciously crunchy fried texture.

$63 at Macy’s
UO Fuzzy Turtleneck Sweater
UO Fuzzy Turtleneck Sweater
$45 at Urban Outfitters
$45 (was $89, now 49% off)

It’s like a Muppet you can wear to work.

$45 at Urban Outfitters
Levi’s Red Tab Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi’s Red Tab Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$90 at East Dane
$90 (was $128, now 30% off)

We love our denim trucker, but for the winter, it’s just not warm enough. This sherpa trucker has the same look, only its materials are much more protective against the elements.

$90 at East Dane
Everlane Oxford Pajama Shirt
Everlane Oxford Pajama Shirt
$32 at Everlane
$32 (was $45, now 29% off)

We love the subtle trim on this white pajama shirt, and the simple fact that it’s not navy.

$32 at Everlane
Crewcuts by J.Crew Hooded Bomber Jacket
Crewcuts by J.Crew Hooded Bomber Jacket
$83 at Nordstrom
$83 (was $138, now 40% off)

A very good candidate for baby’s first bomber jacket.

$83 at Nordstrom
Adidas Branded Belt Bag
Adidas Branded Belt Bag
$20 at Urban Outfitters
$20 (was $30, now 33% off)

This ticks all the trend boxes: pale pink, Adidas, and fanny pack.

$20 at Urban Outfitters
J.Crew Block Heel Mule
J.Crew Block Heel Mule
$83 at Nordstrom
$83 (was $138, now 40% off)

Some very elegant mules to break out once there’s no snow on the ground.

$83 at Nordstrom
Cambridge Silversmiths Delia Rainbow Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set
Cambridge Silversmiths Delia Rainbow Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set
$32 at Macy’s
$32 (was $80, now 60% off)

How sophisticated, how wacky to invite friends over for dinner and have them eat with a mirrored, rainbow flatware set? They’re four times less expensive than a similar set you can get at MoMA.

$32 at Macy’s
Nine West Starship Two-Piece Flats
Nine West Starship Two-Piece Flats
$41 at Macy’s
$41 (was $69, now 41% off)

The two pieces on these shoes somehow make them so much more delicate than a regular pair of flats.

$41 at Macy’s
J.Crew V-Neck Boyfriend Cashmere Sweater
J.Crew V-Neck Boyfriend Cashmere Sweater
$100 at Nordstrom
$100 (was $128, now 22% off)

An excellent layering piece with a flatteringly deep V-neck collar. This would get mileage through April.

$100 at Nordstrom
Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Travel Kit
Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Travel Kit
$21 at East Dane
$21 (was $30, now 30% off)

The perfect little travel kit, with a loop to hang it on a door handle. Our favorite part is the leather on the zipper.

$21 at East Dane
Under One Sky Llama Throw & Pillow Set
Under One Sky Llama Throw & Pillow Set
$20 at Nordstrom
$20 (was $34, now 41% off)

A kid’s blanket that happens to be a llama pillow and a throw blanket all in one (the pillow houses the blanket).

$20 at Nordstrom
Uniqlo Men’s Wool Blend Duffle Coat
Uniqlo Men’s Wool Blend Duffle Coat
$100 at Uniqlo
$100 (was $130, now 23% off)

A classic wool jacket with toggle closures that feel very Cambridge-in-the-’50s.

$100 at Uniqlo
Coach Men’s Chelsea Boot
Coach Men’s Chelsea Boot
$207 at Coach
$207 (was $295, now 30% off)

The contrast of the brown sole with the black leather is what sold us on these boots.

$207 at Coach
Uniqlo Women’s Ultra-Light Down Jacket
Uniqlo Women’s Ultra-Light Down Jacket
$60 at Uniqlo
$60 (was $80, now 25% off)

Move fast on these Uniqlo puffers — if we know anything, we know they won’t last.

$60 at Uniqlo
Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova Hiker Boot
Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova Hiker Boot
$149 at Urban Outfitters
$149 (was $175, now 15% off)

We love how these hiking boots look like they’re straight out of a 1970s Eddie Bauer catalogue.

$149 at Urban Outfitters
Uniqlo Women’s Dry-Ex Ultra-Stretch Ankle-Length Pants
Uniqlo Women’s Dry-Ex Ultra-Stretch Ankle-Length Pants
$10 at Uniqlo
$10 (was $20, now 50% off)

Because you’ll need something to wear on all your weekends away at the cabin this season.

$10 at Uniqlo
The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side-sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

