44 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From J.Crew to Sorel

We are getting closer and closer to Black Friday and the craziest shopping season of the year, but until then, there are still lots of great deals to be had. This week, some Levi’s sherpa truckers and Ralph Lauren puffers, plus a $10 travel pillow and an extremely discounted Nespresso machine. All that, plus a Natori robe, a Sleepy Jones tank top, Everlane shirts, Eastpak backpacks, and Sony headphones.

$10 at Macy’s Bon Voyage Travel Pillow & Blanket Set $10 (was $40, now 75% off) A nifty little travel pillow to add to your cart before your Thanksgiving flight. $10 at Macy’s Buy

$74 at Nordstrom J.Crew Polar Fleece Overshirt $74 (was $98, now 24% off) Shackets are one of the best things about fall — we’re this close to buying this and wearing it exactly as pictured, with the top two buttons buttoned and a messily upturned collar. $74 at Nordstrom Buy

$120 at Amazon Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by De’Longhi $120 (was $221, now 46% off) A teeny Nespresso — the VertuoPlus is one of the narrower models — that comes with a milk frother for perfect cappuccinos. $120 at Amazon Buy

$150 at Nordstrom Cole Haan Wool Blend Overcoat with Knit Bib Inset $150 (was $300, now 50% off) A coat-within-a-coat, the Cole Haan overcoat has a knit bib inset to keep you extra bundled up. $150 at Nordstrom Buy

$53 at Coach Coach Card Case $53 (was $75, now 29% off) The pebbled quality of this leather card case looks extra nice in its zippy yellow color. $53 at Coach Buy with code: THANKS18

$47 at Macy’s Circus by Sam Edelman Kirby Booties $47 (was $79, now 41% off) Low-heeled, high-ankled booties that look much pricier than they actually are. $47 at Macy’s Buy

$35 at Yoox Eastpak Backpack $35 (was $44, now 20% off) The blue on this backpack is especially nice, and we still think Eastpak is one of the coolest brands around (if this were a Raf Simons collab, it’d be ten times as expensive). $35 at Yoox Buy

$15 at Macy’s Martha Stewart Collection Soft Fleece Blankets $15 (was $50, now 70% off) A fuzzy, warm throw for the couch for when you’re bingeing Bodyguard this weekend. $15 at Macy’s Buy

$26 at Dermstore Glytone Exfoliating Body Wash $26 (was $33, now 21% off) Dermstore is having a sale on all things Glytone right now — this body wash is what our friends at the Cut call a body-acne killer. $26 at Dermstore Buy with code: GLYTONE

$30 at Nordstrom Rack Report Slicker Chelsea Rain Bootie $30 (was $40, now 25% off) We love how slim and elegant these Chelsea rain booties are — who knew rain boots could be dainty? $30 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$20 at The Outnet LNA Stretch-modal jersey top $20 (was $108, now 81% off) A long-sleeved shirt made of modal and spandex that’s both flattering and comfortable. $20 at The Outnet Buy

$81 at Macy’s Ralph Lauren Baby Boy’s Ripstop Down Jacket $81 (was $135, now 40% off) Another good gift for a toddler, this down jacket is machine-washable, too. $81 at Macy’s Buy with code: SCORE

$28 at Nordstrom The North Face Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves $28 (was $33, now 15% off) The tips of the index finger and the thumb on these North Face gloves are touch-screen-compatible, so you can still pinch and zoom on Instagram, even when it’s 12 degrees out. $28 at Nordstrom Buy

$10 at The Outnet DKNY Ribbed cotton-blend jersey pajama top $10 (was $68, now 85% off) A ribbed stretch-jersey pajama shirt that is massively discounted for the Outnet’s big clearance sale. $10 at The Outnet Buy

$105 at Saks Fifth Avenue Sorel Cheyanne II Premium Camo Hiking Boots $105 (was $175, now 40% off) A good pair of winter boots for trudging through sludgy, sleety sidewalks this winter. $105 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$8 at The Outnet Sleepy Jones Cotton-blend tank $8 (was $50, now 84% off) Hurry up and get your Sleepy Jones tank top, now for less than the cost of a Chopt salad. $8 at The Outnet Buy

$210 at East Dane Penfield Kirby Parka $210 (was $300, now 30% off) Anyone still holding out on buying a parka would do well to get this one from Penfield — we own a Penfield coat ourselves that’s just the toastiest. $210 at East Dane Buy

$15 at Macy’s Family Pajamas Matching Winter Fairisle Pet Sweater $15 (was $25, now 40% off) Don’t forget to take lots of pictures of your dog in his sweater so everyone knows the holidays are here. $15 at Macy’s Buy

$113 at Amazon Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones $113 (was $250, now 55% off) A solid pair of over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones for drowning out boisterous kids, city noise, or all your co-workers. $113 at Amazon Buy

$90 at Coach Coach Stanton Ballet Flat $90 (was $150, now 40% off) A pair of Coach flats with a C-buckle at the toe. $90 at Coach Buy

$33 at Nordstrom Champion Free Form Duffel Bag $33 (was $55, now 40% off) An extremely packable duffel bag that you could even keep in your carry-on as an extra personal item for when you overpack. $33 at Nordstrom Buy

$24 at Nordstrom J.Crew Shield Earrings $24 (was $40, now 40% off) A striking pair of earrings with an almost sculptural feel, for 24 bucks. $24 at Nordstrom Buy

$14 at Everlane Everlane Varsity Tee $14 (was $20, now 30% off) Not quite your average ringer tee, this Everlane number has some flattering bands right along the shoulders. $14 at Everlane Buy

$177 at Coach Coach Juliet Ankle Bootie $177 (was $295, now 40% off) There are lots of ankle boots on sale this week, huh? Another pair, from Coach, with a very high ankle, glossy leather, and chunky block heel. $177 at Coach Buy

$45 at Urban Outfitters UO Fuzzy Turtleneck Sweater $45 (was $89, now 49% off) It’s like a Muppet you can wear to work. $45 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Photo: 18-08-16 elihall AM1 B2 raypfeiffer M $90 at East Dane Levi’s Red Tab Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket $90 (was $128, now 30% off) We love our denim trucker, but for the winter, it’s just not warm enough. This sherpa trucker has the same look, only its materials are much more protective against the elements. $90 at East Dane Buy

$32 at Everlane Everlane Oxford Pajama Shirt $32 (was $45, now 29% off) We love the subtle trim on this white pajama shirt, and the simple fact that it’s not navy. $32 at Everlane Buy

$83 at Nordstrom Crewcuts by J.Crew Hooded Bomber Jacket $83 (was $138, now 40% off) A very good candidate for baby’s first bomber jacket. $83 at Nordstrom Buy

$20 at Urban Outfitters Adidas Branded Belt Bag $20 (was $30, now 33% off) This ticks all the trend boxes: pale pink, Adidas, and fanny pack. $20 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$83 at Nordstrom J.Crew Block Heel Mule $83 (was $138, now 40% off) Some very elegant mules to break out once there’s no snow on the ground. $83 at Nordstrom Buy

$41 at Macy’s Nine West Starship Two-Piece Flats $41 (was $69, now 41% off) The two pieces on these shoes somehow make them so much more delicate than a regular pair of flats. $41 at Macy’s Buy

$100 at Nordstrom J.Crew V-Neck Boyfriend Cashmere Sweater $100 (was $128, now 22% off) An excellent layering piece with a flatteringly deep V-neck collar. This would get mileage through April. $100 at Nordstrom Buy

$21 at East Dane Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Travel Kit $21 (was $30, now 30% off) The perfect little travel kit, with a loop to hang it on a door handle. Our favorite part is the leather on the zipper. $21 at East Dane Buy

$20 at Nordstrom Under One Sky Llama Throw & Pillow Set $20 (was $34, now 41% off) A kid’s blanket that happens to be a llama pillow and a throw blanket all in one (the pillow houses the blanket). $20 at Nordstrom Buy

$100 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Men’s Wool Blend Duffle Coat $100 (was $130, now 23% off) A classic wool jacket with toggle closures that feel very Cambridge-in-the-’50s. $100 at Uniqlo Buy

$207 at Coach Coach Men’s Chelsea Boot $207 (was $295, now 30% off) The contrast of the brown sole with the black leather is what sold us on these boots. $207 at Coach Buy with code: THANKS18

$60 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Women’s Ultra-Light Down Jacket $60 (was $80, now 25% off) Move fast on these Uniqlo puffers — if we know anything, we know they won’t last. $60 at Uniqlo Buy

$149 at Urban Outfitters Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova Hiker Boot $149 (was $175, now 15% off) We love how these hiking boots look like they’re straight out of a 1970s Eddie Bauer catalogue. $149 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$10 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Women’s Dry-Ex Ultra-Stretch Ankle-Length Pants $10 (was $20, now 50% off) Because you’ll need something to wear on all your weekends away at the cabin this season. $10 at Uniqlo Buy

