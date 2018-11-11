That White House Press Intern Goes Through a Real Power Trip on SNL

Colin Jost, Cecily Strong, and Michael Che. Photo: Screenshot via Saturday Night Live

Last week, a video of varying veracity circulated around the Internet showing CNN anchor Jim Acosta and a White House intern involved in the gentlest of spats about his microphone — a seconds-long interaction that made the White House royally pissed off. Well, that intern is now getting her time to shine once again, and she needs all of the microphones on the Weekend Update desk! And if she doesn’t get every single device, she’s going to conjure up some definitely real, definitely not doctored footage for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and ban the anchors from ever setting foot in 1600 Penn ever again. Not that they actually wanted to go in the first place.