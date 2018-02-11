Pete Davidson Takes 15 Precious SNL Seconds to Discuss His Break-Up

Pete Davidson. Photo: Screenshot via Youtube.

Alright, you gossip queens out there. The SNL moment you were (maybe) waiting for this week came during Weekend Update, when a seemingly fresh-from-Sing-Sing Pete Davidson deviated from his voting monologue to address the tiny, cute elephant in the room: The recent drama surrounding his break-up with Ariana Grande. And you know what? There’s nothing really to see here, as Davidson took the diplomatic high road in favor of any salacious soundbites. “I know some of you are curious about the break-up. But the truth is, it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s okay,” he said. “She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now go vote on Tuesday.”