Stormy Daniels Says Michael Avenatti Sued Donald Trump ‘Against Her Wishes’

Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Stormy Daniels sent the Daily Beast a statement detailing her displeasure with her lawyer, Michael Avenatti. She revealed that she never wanted to sue Donald Trump, and Avenatti did so “against her wishes.” She also said that the most recent crowdfunding campaign started in her name was created without her permission, and that Avenatti attributed words to her that she never said. Daniels claimed that he launched the second campaign following repeated demands that Avenatti explain how the money is being spent.

“He filed a defamation case against Donald Trump against my wishes. He repeatedly refused to tell me how my legal defense fund was being spent,” she wrote. “Now he has launched a new crowdfunding campaign using my face and name without my permission and attributing words to me that I never wrote or said.”

On Tuesday, Avenatti tweeted out a link to a new crowdfunding campaign on Crowdjustice, but the link for the website no longer works, following the publication of Stomry’s comments.

In three weeks, we have a key hearing in Stormy’s case relating to our ability to force Trump to testify under oath about his role in the criminal conspiracy. This is a search for the truth. Support Stormy’s courageous efforts at https://t.co/lE9LHfEQVN — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 27, 2018

Avenatti told the Daily Beast he’s been transparent with Daniels. ““I am and have always been Stormy’s biggest champion,” he wrote in a statement. “I have personally sacrificed an enormous amount of money, time and energy toward assisting her because I believe in her.”

He also said that the money in question was spent on costs of litigation, and Daniels’ security detail. “Stormy’s security detail has cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, especially due to the high level of death threats,” Avenatti wrote. “The other out-of-pocket costs of the litigation are also extraordinary.”

The statements follow Avenatti’s arrest on charges of domestic violence earlier in November – Avenatti insists any allegations of violence against him are false. Daniels says she is not sure what her next move will be when it comes to legal representation. “I haven’t decided yet what to do about legal representation moving forward,” she wrote. “…My goal is the same as it has always been—to stand up for myself and take back my voice after being bullied and intimidated by President Trump and his minions.”