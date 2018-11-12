The Designer Who Loves White Shirts and Hates White Socks

Francesco Fucci. Photo: Courtesy of Theory

Few brands speak to a minimalist’s soul like the Row and Calvin Klein (pre-Raf, of course). Theory’s new creative director has worked at both houses, most recently as head designer for the Row. Francesco Fucci has brought his pared-back, but romantic aesthetic to Theory since starting the new job in May, beginning with the newly released pre-spring 2019 collection. He loves white shirts, hates white socks, and eschews trends and pajamas. You’ll love him. Read on below.

How do you thank someone for a gift? With a “thank you” and a big hug.

What would you never wear? White socks.

What’s your dream vacation? To spend the summer in Sicily with my children.

What’s a good book on your coffee table right now? I’m reading two books at the same time, but not even close to finishing either: Alberto Moravia’s The Conformist, and In America by journalist Tiziano Terzani.

Favorite piece of furniture in your apartment or office? I love bare spaces, so I am not attached to any furniture pieces. I love my RX2 Bang & Olufsen record player from 1985.

Last show you binge-watched? Wild, Wild Country, but I was very obsessed with Big Little Lies.

What should everyone have in their closet? A white cotton poplin button-down shirt and a white crewneck T-shirt.

What is a trend that you like right now? I don’t like trends.

One you don’t understand? I don’t understand trends in general.

Favorite museum or gallery? Dia Art Foundation and the David Zwirner gallery.

Shoes you wear most often? Nike.

What’s your favorite …

Pajamas? I don’t wear pajamas, and I don’t understand why you should dress to go to bed.

Candle? Cire Trudon’s “Ernesto.”

Scent? Serge Lutens “Ambre Sultan” and Hermès’s “Santal Massoia.”

Restaurant? Sant Ambroeus (West Village).

White shirt? Theory’s double-twisted cotton poplin shirt (that I designed for the women’s collection).

