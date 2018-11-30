How Rookie Changed the Internet for Girls and Women

Tavi Gevinson. Photo: Walter McBride/Getty Images

Ten years after founding Style Rookie, the kid fashion blog that would later morph into online magazine Rookie, Tavi Gevinson, 22, announced in a heartfelt editor’s letter that she was folding the publication. The note, she wrote, would be “the last post on Rookie.”

“I am feeling about 100 emotions right now, and not all of them are sad: I would actually say that most fall under ‘gratitude,’ also ‘pride’ and ‘awe’ and ‘faith in humanity based on how this was able to even exist at all and go on for as long as it did,’” Gevinson writes in the six-page letter.

Rookie was often described as a “website for teenage girls,” and the publication was known for its explicitly feminist lens, refreshing approaches to classic teen magazine sections like “Dear Diary,” and alt-90s nostalgia. It was a publication through which many of today’s best writers, editors, photographers, and artists passed, many of whom cite Rookie as the site that helped launched their careers.

Gevinson writes that the decision to cease publication was not an easy one, but that it had come to seem like the only possible path. “Digital media has become an increasingly difficult business,” she writes, “and Rookie in its current form is no longer financially sustainable.” (While the publication is folding, the site will remain up for at least a few months.)

In the midst of reckoning with the current state of the media industry, Gevinson peppers in messages of nostalgia and gratitude, especially toward all of those who worked on, contributed to, or religiously read Rookie.

“[The] organicness of Rookie was in part a testament to the way people rallied around it: the contributors and readers who were willing to share pieces of themselves and support each other,” she writes — a sentiment former writers, editors, and fans echoed on Twitter, where they recalled what it was like to grow up with Rookie and spoke of its lasting impact.

This is emotional. I would not be a writer without Rookie. I still remember being in high school and getting the email from @tavitulle that I could write for it, not having any idea how important it would become to me, how many friends I'd make through it. https://t.co/M9xx5yghaa — Hazel Cills (@hazelcills) November 30, 2018

Magazines always made me want to be older than I was, but Rookie was the first and only place that made me wish I was 10 years younger and still in that terrifying, magical, in-between place. https://t.co/XqXCDqIdww — Connie Wang (@conniewang) November 30, 2018

when I was a teen w zero connections to media , rookie published me and it launched my career (“career”) & gave me friendships to last a lifetimes. If you ask me, that’s amore!!! https://t.co/TQ2DlNpTzu — Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) November 30, 2018

ROOKIE was the starting ground for so many incredible writers, changed so many lives and most importantly changed the c u l t u r e. i am sooo fucking lucky to have been a part of it <3 — laia. (@geometricsleep) November 30, 2018

rookie made it feel like being a cool girl didn't mean being cruel to yourself or others and that alone was revelatory (to me) in media at the time!! damn — crissy (@crissymilazzo) November 30, 2018

the awl, the hairpin, the toast, rookie—it's become nearly impossible for these kinds of organic, community-driven, scale-eschewing, ultimately *good* publications to exist in a financially feasible way pic.twitter.com/CTVQuCtYXQ — Jenny G. Zhang (@jennygzhang) November 30, 2018

Rookie was the best place I wrote for, a real community of extremely wonderful humans who are now my friends for life, and the only true thing. Love you @tavitulle https://t.co/ibMJwWYn7Q — J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) November 30, 2018

long live rookie, the greatest site to have ever existed PERIODT. forever indebted to tavi & co 💖 https://t.co/nq19SKScDu — #BrittanySpanos (@ohheybrittany) November 30, 2018

In light of the end of Rookie I’d like to take a moment and spotlight the unsung heroine of the site for the last 7.5 years, Rookie’s publisher and longtime editor Lauren Redding—who also happens to be my sister. — Jessica Hopper (@jesshopp) November 30, 2018

rookie literally changed everything for me. when editors like @AmyRosary @lenasinger @ChemicalAlani have me space and opportunities to explore writing, while also pushing me to answer questions more fully and honestly, i learned to open up. — sunny (@royboyorbison) November 30, 2018

some of my most memorable rookie reading experiences: almost everything @AmyRosary wrote, from frank primers on drugs to this article on dating older men: https://t.co/3JIagYmq6O amy rose's voice was both reassuring, funny, sincere + so so wise for my teenage self — t o v a (@tubshe) November 30, 2018

I don't know what to say besides that I couldn't be more grateful to and for Rookie, one of the greatest loves of my life. @tavitulle invented such a thoughtful, true-of-heart place, made beautiful by its contributors + readers. It gave me so much of what I have. Rookie forever. — Amy Rose Spiegel (@AmyRosary) November 30, 2018